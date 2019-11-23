Playboy Playmate Amanda Cerny Enters Bollywood With Music Video Alongside Punjabi Singer

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amanda Cerny, an American actress who exploded on social media sites including YouTube and Instagram with over 26.3 million followers, will feature in a Punjabi music video.

Playboy Playmate Amanda Cerny is all set to feature in her first ever Bollywood music video alongside famous Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal.

Confirming the news of her Bollywood debut, Amanda posted a video via her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen riding a bike in a deserted area. The details of the video have not yet been disclosed but an Instagram story by Amanda Cerny on her social media says it all.

@AmandaCerny set to make her Bollywood debut along with @GippyGrewal 😍😍 she confirmed it on her Insta story, can't wait ❣️ pic.twitter.com/EgKaDQ9iNq — Advitya (@advityabahl) November 23, 2019

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal, whose works span both the Punjabi and Hindi film industry, has a huge fan following across the nation. Having over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Gippy and his director friend Baljit Singh Deo published an informal update about the collaboration on Twitter.

Amanda Cerny became Playboy’s Playmate in October 2011 and after that, she started modelling. She has earned over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube and over 26 million followers on Instagram. She is known for her comedy sketches, often collaborating with fellow social stars such as King Bach, Logan Paul, and Juanpa Zurita.