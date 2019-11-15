Starry Affairs: Five Times When Bollywood Danced the Night Away with Hollywood Celebs

New Delhi (Sputnik): International pop star Katy Perry is performing in Mumbai, the Indian city of dreams, during the OnePlus music festival in the city’s D.Y. Patil Stadium on Friday.

Indian director and producer Karan Johar hosted a star-studded welcome party for American singer Katy Perry at his house on Thursday night. Pictures and videos tell that the party was a total blast.

All the A-list Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla made for star power at the party.

However, this is not the first time that an international celebrity has landed on Indian soil and partied like the Indians. Time and again, Bollywood has hosted Hollywood stars.

In 2011, Hollywood and Bollywood shook a leg together when Australian actor, singer, and producer Hugh Jackman danced with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and Shahrukh Khan.

#Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan junto a Hugh Jackman y Vidya Balan en los Frames Excellence Honours 2011. pic.twitter.com/cqTP8oEamv — SRK Fan Club Colombia (@SRKUniverseCO) July 28, 2016

​In the same year, international pop star, Lady Gaga was in India for her first performance in the country. The singer had a lot fun as she later tweeted "Screw Hollywood, it's all about Bollywood".

Screw Hollywood. It's all about Bollywood. http://t.co/Q31ZcY3K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 31, 2011

​In 2013, American Actor Robert Di Niro was clicked with Bollywood celebrities during a small gathering at Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s home in Mumbai.

​The most recent visit was by English singer Ed Sheeran, who partied hard with the Bollywood stars during a gathering hosted by Indian film producer Farah Khan.