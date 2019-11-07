New Delhi (Sputnik): Iconic Indian actor, Amitabh Bachchan who debuted in the entertainment industry back in 1969, is celebrating 50 years as an actor on Thursday.

While family, friends and fans hailed the “Shahenshah” (King) of Bollywood on hitting the golden anniversary milestone, the 77-year-old actor revealed that doctors have asked him to take rest for a while.

In his latest blog-post, Amitabh noted that his doctors who he referred to as the “stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven” have given “strong warnings to cut back on work" as the actor still juggles multiple film and television projects.

Earlier in October, hell broke loose when Amitabh was admitted to hospital for three days in western Mumbai. Speculations made the rounds then suggesting that the veteran actor was getting treated for some liver ailment.

However, lightning up the mood, Amitabh’s son – actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and expressed pride and delight on his father’s big day.

Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness!

There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! pic.twitter.com/TQAJY3Hrfw — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 7, 2019

Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50!

Love you. @SrBachchan #50yrsofSaatHindustaani#50yrsofBachchan#GiveItUpForBachchan — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 7, 2019

​Other members of the Indian film fraternity including actors, directors and film critics like Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Anupama Chopra and Girish Johar also congratulated the National Award-winning actor on completing 50 years in the film industry.

There are stars ...then superstars ...and then there is AMITABH BACHCHAN (uncle /sir) https://t.co/UzBzq6of9T — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 7, 2019

He will remain the most inspiring story in the world of entertainment! Words alone cannot describe his achievements...we are all honoured to be able to watch his genius unravel in front of our eyes! Congratulations to the proud son❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/FZ3atkZmQF — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 7, 2019

Celebrating 50 years of @SrBachchan with a look at 50 unforgettable scenes. We had such a great time putting this together. Our salute to a legend! #50YearsOfAmitabhBachchan https://t.co/mN7NghdRvw — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) November 7, 2019

Hearty Congratulations @SrBachchan Sir for THE SUPER SUCCESSFUL 50 GOLDEN YEARS in Indian Cinema, a LEGENDARY ICON who makes us ALL proud 🇮🇳 ...#SaatHindustani released on 7 November 1969, wishing you mooorrre successes, good health, happiness 🎉💐❤🎊🌈🥳👑🤩 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) November 7, 2019

​Fans also flooded the social media platforms in India with huge numbers of #50YearsOfBachchan posts.

He's the reason why millions like me fell in love with the magic of cinema.

The only actor that's the favorite of 3 generations in my family - my parents', mine and now my kids' too! #50YearsOfAmitabhBachchan https://t.co/NgwMlKdD9U — Mayur Puri (@mayurpuri) November 7, 2019

#50YearsOfAmitabhBachchan .. is also a journey of Indian cinema, mass consciousness, total audience connect, fighting spirit of a soul and commitment of an artist. @SrBachchan . No one could have done it better. — Last mirror (@last_mirror) November 7, 2019

#SaatHindustani, this is the poster of first movie of Sir @SrBachchan released exactly 50 years ago on this day(07/11/1969).



Congrats Sir for glorious 50 years and still counting in the Film industry. #AmitabhBachchan #50YearsOfAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/xz4GBmjIyz — Prakruti (प्रकृति) (@PrakrutiTweets) November 7, 2019

​With around 195 movies, the "living legend” is often credited with having redefined stardom in the Hindi movie industry.

The actor has received some of the highest civilian honours and movie awards in India, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and was conferred the highest award in cinema, Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Amitabh has also bagged the International Indian Film Academy Award, Filmfare and Guild Awards in the Best Actor category over the long span of his career.

The actor currently is charming Indian television as the host of a quiz-show, while also shooting for his upcoming film, "Gulabo Sitabo" with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh will be seen playing an important role in director Ayan Mukerji’s film, "Brahmastra" starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt slated for release in December this year.