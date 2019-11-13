Register
14:25 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US singer/songwriter Katy Perry gestures at a press conference in Mumbai on November 12, 2019, ahead of her concert on November 16 at the OnePlus Music Festival

    Mumbai Starry-Eyed: Katy Perry Hits Streets of B-Town for Local Food and Strolls Ahead of India Gig

    © AFP 2019 / PUNIT PARANJPE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On her third India visit, the American singer will perform at the OnePlus Music Festival on 16 November at Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium.

    International pop star Katy Perry set foot in India’s dreams city of Mumbai on Tuesday and said people can find her on the streets as she is eager to try “all things Indian”, including indulging in street food, going on a shopping spree and partying with Bollywood celebrities.

    Perry arrived to sing at the OnePlus music festival, set for 16 November at Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium, that will also see stellar performances from model-singer Dua Lipa and Amit Trivedi among others.

    Katy also excited her fans in India by breaking the news of her possible collaborations with Bollywood celebs.

    Katy, who is living up to her pop-star image from head to toe, wore a polka dots mini dress by Stine Goya and teamed it up with candy floss fluffy heels for the press conference with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez.

    The 35-year-old star said she is excited to immerse herself in the culture and street food, adding that people are going to catch her on the streets, as she is not going to stay put in her hotel room and order room service.

     “I am going to a fun party. Going to meet some Bollywood people and hear some incredible bands. It has been a long time since I have been here,” said Katy.

    Katy, who last visited the country for her show at the opening ceremony of cricket’s Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, said: “I am excited to meet anyone interesting, who has a great perspective, care, empathy, kindness for the world and wants to do compassionate artistic things.”

    Director Karan Johar will reportedly host a grand party for the music icon ahead of her gig.

    Her maiden visit in 2010 saw her tying the knot with English comedian Russel Brand, however, the two parted ways in 2012. During her second visit in 2012, Katy learned transcendental meditation, which is her holy grail before writing a song or hitting the stage.  

    Related:

    Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Leaves Fans Gasping for Breath With Her Underwater Shoot
    India’s 'Megastar of the Millennium' Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 50 Years In Bollywood
    Fans Wild Over Pic of Aamir Khan in Thick Beard, Turban on Set of Forrest Gump's Bollywood Remake
    Tags:
    concert, Bollywood, Mumbai, Katy Perry, pop star, singer, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse