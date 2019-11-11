Fans Wild Over Pic of Aamir Khan in Thick Beard, Turban on Set of Forrest Gump's Bollywood Remake

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s “perfectionist” Aamir Khan has once again set social media on fire after a leaked image of him from his upcoming movie set went viral in India.

A leaked photograph shows Bollywood star Aamir Khan wearing a thick beard, high waist pants, muddy-brown sports shoes and a traditional Sikh “pagdi” (turban) for his upcoming movie “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

“Laal Singh Chaddha”, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir’s picture in his “get-up” earned him applause and praise on social media.

“Actor ho toh aisa” (an actor must be like Aamir), read one comment on Aamir’s leaked picture read on Instagram.

“He is looking superb,” another fan noted.

Netizens also shared the leaked image of India’s own “Forrest Gump” on Twitter, calling Aamir ‘beautiful’.

He is looking cute, adorable and something really unique. Getting a beautiful feeling looking at him. @aamir_khan #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/zExilqQOWz — Amitabh Kalita (@KalitaAmitabh) November 10, 2019

​Along with Aamir, the reigning “Begum” (Queen) of the Indian film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also stars in the movie, which is slated for release next year on Christmas.

Now everyone postin pic of @aamir_khan from the set of #LaalSinghChadhdha



And now i am pasting #KareenaKapoorKhan from LSC set...😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vKlK0oWx43 — Ajay Damji (@AjayDamji) November 9, 2019

​The hit Aamir-Kareena duo is returning to the silver screen after the 2009 hit movie “3 Idiots” that became the 10th-highest-grossing Indian film in overseas markets, where it made $30.5 million.

After back to back international hits, Aamir’s last film “Thugs of Hindostan” proved to be a box office disaster despite a dazzling star cast which included screen luminary Amitabh Bachchan and actress Katrina Kaif.

To play the character’s younger incarnation in the movie, the 54-year old actor reportedly dropped nearly 40 pounds (20 kg).