Former Playboy Model Pamela Anderson Writes to PM Modi With a Special Request

Former Playboy model Pamela Anderson has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a special request on behalf of the animal welfare organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
In her letter, 52-year-old Anderson mentioned that raising animals for dairy, meat, eggs, and leather contributes to one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.
Urging the Indian Prime Minister to adopt pro-vegan measures, the former model turned actress reportedly highlighted that with India’s innovation and agricultural history, soy and other versatile food items could easily replace the slaughter of animals.
According to Anderson, who often posts black and white portraits of endangered animals on her Instagram account, veganism is not an option, but a necessity.
Like prisoners emerging from a lifetime behind bars, a group of chimpanzees step blinking into the sunlight with what appears for all the world to be a wave and a smile. And they have much to be joyful about. For this is the first time they have felt grass under their feet and breathed fresh air for 30 years. Though a few of the chimps were born in captivity, most were kidnapped from African jungles as babies and flown to Europe, where they were locked in metal laboratory cages to be used in a long series of experiments. Horrifyingly, their mothers - who would usually raise them for six years - were all slaughtered.
The money we raised tonight will go to Sea Shepherd's "Operation Backbone"
Last month, Anderson wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to serve nutritious vegan meals in correctional facilities.
Prime Minister Modi has not yet responded to or addressed Anderson’s request on a public platform.
