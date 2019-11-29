Former Playboy Model Pamela Anderson Writes to PM Modi With a Special Request

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pamela, who is also an American animal rights activist, has urged Prime Minister Modi to promote veganism through his speeches as a way to encourage India’s fight against climate change, media reported on Friday.

Former Playboy model Pamela Anderson has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a special request on behalf of the animal welfare organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In her letter, 52-year-old Anderson mentioned that raising animals for dairy, meat, eggs, and leather contributes to one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

Urging the Indian Prime Minister to adopt pro-vegan measures, the former model turned actress reportedly highlighted that with India’s innovation and agricultural history, soy and other versatile food items could easily replace the slaughter of animals.

According to Anderson, who often posts black and white portraits of endangered animals on her Instagram account, veganism is not an option, but a necessity.

Last month, Anderson wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to serve nutritious vegan meals in correctional facilities.

Prime Minister Modi has not yet responded to or addressed Anderson’s request on a public platform.