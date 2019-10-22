Register
22:09 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif , center, performs during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

    Actress Katrina Kaif Launches Beauty Brand with Sassy Video, Bollywood Biggies Pour Congratulations

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been making waves online ever since announcing that she has set her foot in the beauty industry.

    The British-Indian actress launched her beauty brand Kay By Katrina on Tuesday with an upbeat video, becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to come up with her own make-up line.

    Several A-list Bollywood celebrities, including legendary actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, including her ex- boyfriend Salman Khan, poured congratulatory messages on the actress.

    ​Baywatch actress Priyanka took to her Twitter to say that she can’t wait to try the makeup products.

    ​Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh also took to his Instagram feed to cheer Katrina for launching her brand.

    Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, an ex- boyfriend of Kartina, shared the video, saying: “What is Kay beauty doing out in the stores ... it should b in ur homes on ur dressing tables and on ur face without being in sum1’s face....”.

    Hrithik Roshan, who paired up with Katrina for her film “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, shared a heartfelt message for Katrina on Instagram: “You have always been one of the most hardworking co-stars I have worked with. A go-getter in every sense of the word. I am so proud of your new venture, Katrina Kaif. My best wishes to you and the team. Anything you create cannot be less than spectacular... Keep shining".

    Launching her beauty brand, Katrina Kaif said that Kay Beauty is "a bridge between high glamour and care", as makeup has always been an intimate part of her journey from a model to a Bollywood actress. She went on to say that she has created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in.

    View this post on Instagram

    Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It's truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart..❤ lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself...because #ItsKayToBeYou. NOW OUT IN STORES AND NYKAA.COM (link in bio) @mynykaa #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares Thank u to all the beautiful women who collaborated with me on this ... you are all truly Queens! @zoieakhtar @anaitashroffadajania @nehwalsaina @therajakumari @kushakapila @jannatzubair29 @urvashi_umrao @andreakevichusa @sanathampi @priyadarshini.96 @anugrahanatarajan @haima_simoes #Nayanthara #Appoorva #Simone

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

    "I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it", the Indian daily Economic Times quoted Katrina as saying.

    Related:

    India's Modi Enjoys Limelight Posing with Bollywood Celebrities for Now-Viral Selfies
    Twitter Abuzz as Bollywood Biggies Cast Votes in State Elections, Get Snapped With Inked Fingers
    Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Wows Fans with Bikini Snap from Mexico
    Tags:
    Shahrukh Khan, Mumbai, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse