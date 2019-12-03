Former Porn Star Sunny Leone ‘Most Searched’ Female Celeb On Yahoo

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is the third largest consumer of porn in the world, despite restrictions on access to such sites in the wake of rising crimes against women.

Former porn star Sunny Leone has emerged as the most-searched for female celebrity on Yahoo Search in India, pushing aside mainstream film actresses such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone.

Sunny was last seen on the silver screen in a low-budget movie “Arjun Patiala” that flopped at the box office. Apart from “Arjun Patiala”, the actress customarily has hosted dating show “Splitsvilla".

Sunny did not appear in any big-budget project this year, yet still she emerged as the “most searched” for female celeb in India.

Porn traffic in India grew by a massive 75 percent in 2018, and watch time spiked by 60 percent, according to industry estimates.

Marching hand-in-hand with Sunny on the “most searched” celebrity of the decade index was Bollywood’s “bhaijaan” (brother) Salman Khan.

Between 2010 and 2018, Bollywood biggie made 14 blockbuster hits including movies like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Dabangg” series and “Bodyguard”.

“Does this not make it pretty evident? Sunny Leone is most searched female celeb despite any big projects and Salman Khan is most searched male celeb after so many successes. It eventually boils down to India’s hush hush obsession with sex-related subjects and artists,” said Bollywood Casting Assistant Rijul Shukla.

Other toppers of the “Decade List” on Yahoo Search include – Aamir Khan’s movie “Dangal” – that narrates the true tale of a former wrestler who decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for India by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games.

In 2019, Bollywood’s green-eyed equivalent of Bradley Cooper, Hrithik Roshan, emerged as the style icon of the year and newbie actress Sara Ali Khan bagged the title of “female style icon” of the year.