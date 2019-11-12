Stormy Daniels Trolls POTUS, Joins Rapper YG on Stage to Sing ‘F*ck Donald Trump’

Adult film star Stormy Daniels claims to have received hush money from Donald Trump after she had a sexual encounter with him more than a decade ago; however, the US President vehemently denies the affair.

California rapper YG invited Stormy Daniels on stage to join him in singing his song “F**k Donald Trump” during an appearance at a Los Angeles music festival over the weekend.

YG just brought out Stormy Daniels for "F*ck Donald Trump" 😂



[nsfw] pic.twitter.com/hmrG9bm3JT — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 11, 2019

Expletive-Packed Song

Rap star YG, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, drew adult film star Stormy Daniels on stage in the middle of his performance at the Camp Gnaw Flog Carnival at Dodger Stadium.

The 29-year-old rapper said:

“I want you to say your name and say F**k Donald Trump.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, took the microphone and addressed the crowd:

“My name is Stormy f***ing Daniels and I am the reason Donald Trump is f***ed.”

The rapper asked the porn star if she really slept with Donald Trump, in a reference to her alleged affair with the US President, to which she replied:

“No, I just laid there.”

Stormy Daniels, 40, then sang and danced with YG as the song “FDT” played.

Fans on social media responded immediately, with many disapproving of the rapper’s provocative move.

Is that what YG has to do to stay relevant? — Hunter Smith (@Slim_Pastie) November 11, 2019

This was.........Cringe — Kyle Prowly (@sha_fiyah) November 11, 2019

This man clinging on to his career with trump hate lol what happens in November? Who’s YG? — 8-1 (@PlayboiXallas) November 11, 2019

Yg went from being obsessed with trump to being obsessed with 6ix9ine and now he’s back to trump. I understand doing all this bullshit for attention if your music is ass but he’s music is actually pretty good. He shouldn’t have to do this. 🤷‍♂️ — YekNom (@Yek__Nom) November 11, 2019

2 irrelevant people trying to become relevant again.. Stormy will have her knees between her tits pretty soon instead of the presidents .... um well you know.. — David. H. Martin (@DavidHMartin7) November 11, 2019

Birds of a feather flick together to spew hatred ! — gurdy wolosz (@gurdywolosz) November 12, 2019

​Other netizens voiced their disapproval of Stormy Daniel’s antics on stage.

She built her popularity thanks to trump — nanacocu (@nanacocu) November 11, 2019

Accepts money for sex then tells everyone after for more money. Stormy Daniels is just a shitty hooker. — Shart Angus (@lolChrisNelson) November 11, 2019

​Some on social media applauded the incident.

ICONIC — Danny Phaggot 🎟 (@DannyPhaggot) November 11, 2019

EPIC 🔥🔥 — Quay Amir (@TurnpikeQuay) November 11, 2019

This is spicy — Lex Stand (@alexus_my_dolly) November 11, 2019

She's an American Treasure. — Bmaniphesto (@Bmaniphesto) November 11, 2019

​The expletive packed song “FDT” initially prompted a Secret Service investigation following its release, with YG telling TMZ at the time:

“Secret Service hollering at the label. They asked to see the lyrics on my album to see if I’m talking about Trump on my album, because if I’m talking about him on my album they’re going to try and take it off the shelves.”

The rapper had said his song was a means of reaching out to young people and getting them to vote.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels made headlines in 2018 by claiming she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump back in 2006 when he was already married to Melania and later receiving hush money.

Trump's representing lawyer, Michael Cohen, plead guilty to wiring $130,000 to Daniels during the 2016 elections in violation of campaign finance laws, to silence her from speaking about her alleged intimate encounter with Trump, and was sentenced to three years in jail later that year.

Donald Trump has denied the alleged affair and repeatedly claimed he had no knowledge of the hush money payments.