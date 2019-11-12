Register
12 November 2019
    In this 10 February 2008 file photo, adult film star Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

    Stormy Daniels Trolls POTUS, Joins Rapper YG on Stage to Sing ‘F*ck Donald Trump’

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File
    Adult film star Stormy Daniels claims to have received hush money from Donald Trump after she had a sexual encounter with him more than a decade ago; however, the US President vehemently denies the affair.

    California rapper YG invited Stormy Daniels on stage to join him in singing his song “F**k Donald Trump” during an appearance at a Los Angeles music festival over the weekend.

    Expletive-Packed Song

    Rap star YG, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, drew adult film star Stormy Daniels on stage in the middle of his performance at the Camp Gnaw Flog Carnival at Dodger Stadium.

    The 29-year-old rapper said:

    “I want you to say your name and say F**k Donald Trump.”

    Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, took the microphone and addressed the crowd:

    “My name is Stormy f***ing Daniels and I am the reason Donald Trump is f***ed.”

    The rapper asked the porn star if she really slept with Donald Trump, in a reference to her alleged affair with the US President, to which she replied:

    “No, I just laid there.”

    Stormy Daniels, 40, then sang and danced with YG as the song “FDT” played.

    Fans on social media responded immediately, with many disapproving of the rapper’s provocative move.

    ​Other netizens voiced their disapproval of Stormy Daniel’s antics on stage.

    ​Some on social media applauded the incident.

    ​The expletive packed song “FDT” initially prompted a Secret Service investigation following its release, with YG telling TMZ at the time:

    “Secret Service hollering at the label. They asked to see the lyrics on my album to see if I’m talking about Trump on my album, because if I’m talking about him on my album they’re going to try and take it off the shelves.”

    The rapper had said his song was a means of reaching out to young people and getting them to vote.

    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels made headlines in 2018 by claiming she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump back in 2006 when he was already married to Melania and later receiving hush money.

    Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Stormy Daniels to Receive $450,000 Settlement Over Her Arrest in Strip Club, All Charges Dropped
    Trump's representing lawyer, Michael Cohen, plead guilty to wiring $130,000 to Daniels during the 2016 elections in violation of campaign finance laws, to silence her from speaking about her alleged intimate encounter with Trump, and was sentenced to three years in jail later that year.

    Donald Trump has denied the alleged affair and repeatedly claimed he had no knowledge of the hush money payments.

