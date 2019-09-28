Register
    Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany

    Stormy Daniels to Receive $450,000 Settlement Over Her Arrest in Strip Club, All Charges Dropped

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    US
    Adult film star Stormy Daniels made headlines in 2018 by claiming that she had a sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump back in 2006 when he was already married to Melania and later received $130,000 in hush money. Trump has repeatedly denied the claims.

    Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has settled her lawsuit against the city of Columbus and will receive $450,000 over her strip club arrest last year, according to her attorney Chase Mallory and Meredith Tucker, a spokeswoman for City Attorney Zach Klein as reported by NBC News.

    "All parties agreed that a settlement of $450,000 was fair, given the facts and circumstances involved," Klein's spokeswoman said.

    The porn star, who became notorious last year after making claims that she had an affair with Donald Trump back in 2006 during his marriage to Melania, was arrested in July 2018 on misdemeanour charges for allegedly inappropriately touching customers. Although the charges were later dropped, Daniels filed a lawsuit against police officers claiming that her arrest was staged in a bid to protect President Donald Trump from her revelations. An investigation into the vice division was then opened by the Columbus Police Department following the porn star's claims, with five officers later receiving disciplinary punishments and several changes implemented in the department.

    "That's the only reason she agreed to settle the case for what she did," Daniels's attorney Chase Mallory told NBC News. "Her main goal was to make sure people weren't going to be treated like she was, going forward."

    Daniels, who was reportedly satisfied with the changes implemented by the Columbus Police, will now drop all claims made in her federal civil lawsuit against the city.

    ​Last year Stormy Daniels revealed to the public, that she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 and received a payment of $130,000 to refrain from disclosing the details of her affair with the future US president before his presidential campaign. Although the White House and Trump repeatedly denied the allegations, Daniels is currently in the middle of a legal dispute to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she had signed.

    Tags:
    Columbus Police, US, Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels
