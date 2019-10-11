Register
14:43 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany.

    Femmes Fatales: The Political Ships That Were Either Hit or Sunk by Women

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    World
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe

    Over the past several decades, multiple high-profile politicians have been dogged by accusations of improper dealings with women, which range from questionable business dealings to allegations of sexual misconduct.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become the latest politician to be dogged by potentially damaging accusations revolving around a woman. Late last month, The Sunday Times reported that Johnson, during his time as London mayor, had failed to declare a personal interest despite having a relationship with a woman who had received taxpayer pounds from London’s coffers.

    At the centre of the case is Johnson’s friendship with Jennifer Arcuri, an American tech entrepreneur, and whether he had given her favourable treatment in the shape of government grants and permits to accompany him on overseas trade missions. The prime minister is now in the crosshairs of a London assembly inquiry; he presented the details of his communications with the woman to the assembly, but it deemed his responses to be “insufficient”. Both Johnson and Arcuri have denied any wrongdoing and refused to say whether their relationship was sexual.

    Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri speak on the campaign bus in 2012.
    © Photo: Facebook / Jennifer Arcuri
    Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri speak on the campaign bus in 2012.

    The investigation comes at arguably the most critical moment of Johnson’s career: the newly-minted Tory leader is currently battling it out with the opposition to deliver a no-deal Brexit in a landmark moment for the country, and has quite a realistic chance of winning a five-year term as prime minister in a looming general election.

    Incidentally, as the battle over Brexit is reaching a boiling point, Johnson has also faced accusations of groping his female colleague, now a Times columnist, 20 years ago when working at The Spectator. Johnson called the allegations “untrue”.

    But Britain’s prime minister isn’t the only powerful man who is being accused of dishonesty over relations with women. To some of his predecessors, such accusations costed a political career, while others still have trouble dealing with the aftershocks.

    Donald Trump

    Perhaps the highest profile case yet is that of US President Donald Trump, who has been accused of hush money payments to his “mistresses.” The two women, porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playmate Karen McDougal, claim they had a sexual affair with a married Trump in the late 2000s.

    Donald Trump and Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels
    © MySpace
    Donald Trump and Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels

    McDougal’s revelations surfaced in US media days before the 2016 presidential election; the Wall Street Journal claimed back then that the publisher of the National Enquirer, a Trump backer, had paid McDougal $150,000. The Stormy Daniels story made headlines in January 2018; Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen claimed he had made the payments during the 2016 campaign in violation of campaign finance laws and was sentenced to three years in jail later that year. The pay-outs to both women are currently being investigated by House Democrats as part of a broader impeachment process.

    Brett Kavanaugh

    Donald Trump’s then-nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, was accused by three women last September of sexual assault dating back to his high-school years in the 1980s.

    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy

    The accusations – all unsubstantiated – have emerged in the days leading up to the vote on his confirmation as a Supreme Court justice and largely overshadowed the confirmation process. Kavanaugh was eventually cleared of misconduct allegations and promoted to the court, despite protests from Democratic lawmakers.

    Roy Moore

    The Kavanaugh scandal came on top of a year held under the aegis of MeToo movement – public allegations of sexual misconduct against numerous men that had flooded politics, sports, and entertainment. Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore was caught in the middle of a race for a US Senate in his state by claims dating back to 1979.

    Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Henagar, Alabama.
    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Henagar, Alabama.

    Several women accused Moore of sexual misconduct; some were teenagers at the time. Moore denied any wrongdoing and has not been prosecuted, but the reports caused public backlash and he soon lost the special election to his Democratic rival.

    Mark Sanford

    Years before the MeToo era, Republican South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford found himself at the centre of a major controversy revolving around a mistress.

    Sanford, who was serving the third year of his second term, disappeared for six days in June 2009, and his absence from the public eye received nationwide news coverage. When the governor reappeared, he confessed he had an affair with an Argentinian woman, who was identified by local media as a 43-year-old divorced mother of two.

    In this June 24, 2009 file photo, Joel Sawyer, right, grabs South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford arm as he continues to answer questions after he admitted to having an affair during a news conference, in Columbia, S.C.
    © AP Photo / Mary Ann Chastain
    In this June 24, 2009 file photo, Joel Sawyer, right, grabs South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford arm as he continues to answer questions after he admitted to having an affair during a news conference, in Columbia, S.C.

    It later emerged that Sanford and his wife had begun a trial separation two weeks before his Argentina trip. The scandal that followed led him to resign as chairman of the Republican Governors Association. Sanford also faced calls to step down as governor but declined to do so; he also survived a vote to impeach him in the South Carolina legislature and remained in office until his term expired.

    Dominique Strauss-Kahn

    A hotel maid from New York has cast a long shadow on the career of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, one of the most influential economists in the world at that time. In the highly-publicised case, the maid accused then-managing director of the International Monetary Fund and a potential challenger to Nicolas Sarkozy as president of France of sexually assaulting and trying to rape her.

    Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn returns to his hotel after attending the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, February 17, 2015
    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn returns to his hotel after attending the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, February 17, 2015

    Strauss-Kahn, then 65, admitted having the sexual encounter but denied attacking the woman. He was cleared of all charges after the prosecutors found inconsistencies in the accuser’s testimony; the politician later reached a settlement with the woman for an undisclosed amount. However, Strauss-Kahn was still forced to quit as IMF chief during the proceedings, and that case appeared to have sunk his political career. In the following years, the Frenchman came under scrutiny in France on suspicion of hiring prostitutes for sex parties and “aggravated pimping” but avoided trial.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Further into the past, the famed ‘Arnie’ did not avoid sexual misconduct allegations as well. The Terminator star faced accusations that he had groped and humiliated women on film sets and in studio offices from the 1970s to 2000. The claims surfaced at a sensitive time, just five days before the 7 October, 2003 recall election.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a fist will talking outside the Los Angeles County registrar's office in Norwalk. Calif., Thursday, Aug. 7, 2003, after picking-up candidacy papers for the California gubernatorial recall election slated for early October.
    © AP Photo / Lee Celano
    Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a fist will talking outside the Los Angeles County registrar's office in Norwalk. Calif., Thursday, Aug. 7, 2003, after picking-up candidacy papers for the California gubernatorial recall election slated for early October.

    Schwarzenegger suggested that the timing of the allegations was politically motivated but still issued an apology and admitted he had “behaved badly.” The scandal did not prevent him from winning the vote.

    Gary Hart

    Last but not least is Gary Hart – the man whose story marked a watershed moment after which a politician’s personal life was no longer separated from their career.

    Hart – the front-runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential election and former Democratic senator from Colorado – saw his White House ambitions fade away after media uncovered that he was cheating on his wife. Hart initially was defiant of the reports, believing they would not damage his political prospects, but was eventually forced to withdraw from the presidential race in May 1987.

    Gary Hart waves with his wife Lee at his side as he arrives at a news conference, Friday, May 8, 1987 in Denver. Hart announced that he is withdrawing from the Democratic presidential race.
    © AP Photo / Ed Andriesk
    Gary Hart waves with his wife Lee at his side as he arrives at a news conference, Friday, May 8, 1987 in Denver. Hart announced that he is withdrawing from the Democratic presidential race.

    The woman who proved fatal to his presidential run was identified as Donna Rice, a model who had previously dated Prince Albert of Monaco and The Eagles singer/drummer Don Henley,

    Gary Hart made an unsuccessful attempt to return into the presidential race later in 1987 and next assumed a senior government position only under Barack Obama.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse