Hashtag #EXOisComing Trending Worldwide as Legendary K-Pop Boy Band Comeback Confirmed

Fans of the group, known as EXO-Ls, are curious what the concept of their comeback sixth regular album will be.

SM Entertainment has confirmed the comeback of the legendary K-pop boy band EXO with its sixth regular album in late November, a year after the fifth album, "Don’t Mess Up My Tempo", was released in early November last year.

The members of EXO say that they have been preparing for a comeback despite their own busy schedules. The group has been meeting fans all over the world since July amid their world tour concert "EXO PLANET #5-EXplOration". Member Chen revealed himself as a solo musician with his second mini-album "Dear My Dear".

Baekhyun and Kai joined SM Entertainment's SuperM band and finished their successful global re-debut earlier this month. The first album of SuperM premiered from first place on the Billboard Main Chart, "Billboard 200". They also have a small upcoming tour scheduled in North America with live performances.

Unfortunately, two members, Xiumin and D.O., are unable to join the comeback due to their military service.

Fans are super excited about the return and are curious what the concept is going to be this time.

Supporters are trending the hashtag #EXOisComing in support of the band.

I'm curious, what will Exo present on the next comeback?

I mean Tempo's bridge is too superior #EXOISCOMING @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/VbfN0CpI8k — り乇乇 (´-﹏-`)⚡ (@daestinyy) October 29, 2019

We need to be loud like SUPER LOUD, let’s plaster it all over the internet that #EXOISCOMING, let’s make it a festival everyday all the way to their comeback day, if their company won’t do such efforts, then let’s we do it on our own, if not us, EXO-Ls, who else? @weareoneEXO — . (@CryMeAnEXO) October 29, 2019

Our worldwide kings are coming back and getting ready to serve us some legendary new music. What are you hoping for with EXO’s comeback?#EXOISCOMING @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/8T1CIb5B7i — EXO Worldwide Union (@WWEXOL) October 29, 2019

A full album btxhes... Means we getting repack too. I don't care about wallet, my heart is full n ready to pre-order. @weareoneEXO#EXOISCOMING — Madz (@FlowerPrince_CY) October 29, 2019