K-Pop Stars VS #BottleCapChallenge: EXO's Baekhyun, Jay Park, ex-Wanna One Kuanlin Show Their Skills

The latest viral challenge has got people talking all around the world, with celebrities trying to kick caps off bottles in the wildest ways possible.

Forget the bottle flip challenge, this summer trend is the #BottleCapChallenge: those who dare to participate show their flexibility and open a bottle with their foot or a body part other than their hands. After celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood have shown their skills, K-pop stars have jumped on the action.

EXO vocalist Baekhyun (real name Byun Baek-hyun) is preparing for a solo debut now with mini-album 'City Lights', which is expected to be released on 10 July. Recently, his fellow band member - Sehun - posted on Instagram a video showing Baekhyun's spinning kick in #BottleCapChallenge. However, it went wrong and ended badly for another group member, Chanyeol, who was holding the bottle.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 무더위를 날려버리세요 Публикация от SEHUN (@oohsehun) 5 Июл 2019 в 12:28 PDT

Despite the awkwardness of the moment, EXO-Ls - fans of the group - seemed to like the video.

The funniest thing is after Baekhyun tried the bottle cap challenge, everyone ended up cleaning the floor 🤣 LMAO CUTIES;; i missed these boys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/e4a3ET7LEO — ᴀᴅ (@ultjaehyunjung) July 6, 2019

​Another K-pop star, rapper Jay Park, amazed his fans with a backspin kick in a video published on his Instagram page.

Some fans commented on the post saying that the star has inspired them to try the challenge.

And last but not least, Lai Kuan-lin, the former member of K-pop boy band Wanna One, tried out the challenge. He posted a video on his Weibo account and on Instagram story.

​Meanwhile, the fans of the most popular K-pop group nowadays - BTS - are crying out loud on social networks for the boy band to try the challenge.