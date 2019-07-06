K-Pop Stars VS #BottleCapChallenge: EXO's Baekhyun, Jay Park, ex-Wanna One Kuanlin Show Their Skills

Forget the bottle flip challenge, this summer trend is the #BottleCapChallenge: those who dare to participate show their flexibility and open a bottle with their foot or a body part other than their hands. After celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood have shown their skills, K-pop stars have jumped on the action.
EXO vocalist Baekhyun (real name Byun Baek-hyun) is preparing for a solo debut now with mini-album 'City Lights', which is expected to be released on 10 July. Recently, his fellow band member - Sehun - posted on Instagram a video showing Baekhyun's spinning kick in #BottleCapChallenge. However, it went wrong and ended badly for another group member, Chanyeol, who was holding the bottle.
Despite the awkwardness of the moment, EXO-Ls - fans of the group - seemed to like the video.
The funniest thing is after Baekhyun tried the bottle cap challenge, everyone ended up cleaning the floor 🤣 LMAO CUTIES;; i missed these boys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/e4a3ET7LEO— ᴀᴅ (@ultjaehyunjung) July 6, 2019
• EXO-S 2 •— 🧚🏼♀️ APAA ♌️ (@real_apaa) July 6, 2019
Oh Sehun update yesterday: BAEKHYUN and CHANYEOL doing the #BottleCapChallenge damn these dorky boys. I love them @weareoneEXO @B_hundred_Hyun @layzhang
pic.twitter.com/HFXXlkzCsb
Another K-pop star, rapper Jay Park, amazed his fans with a backspin kick in a video published on his Instagram page.
#bottlecapchallenge #allday #flex calling out @koreanzombiemma @seo_ganzee 😎
Some fans commented on the post saying that the star has inspired them to try the challenge.
And last but not least, Lai Kuan-lin, the former member of K-pop boy band Wanna One, tried out the challenge. He posted a video on his Weibo account and on Instagram story.
Kuanlin doing the bottle cap challenge lol ㅋㅋㅋ #laikuanlin #라이관린 pic.twitter.com/wFJmfglYGU— lutanayyazum_pw (@plscallnuna_) July 6, 2019
Meanwhile, the fans of the most popular K-pop group nowadays - BTS - are crying out loud on social networks for the boy band to try the challenge.
I really want Jungkook to try the #BottleCapChallenge— 💜𝕍𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕒#𝟡𝟝♡ (@95Armyjm) July 5, 2019
C'MON JUNGKOOK LET'S GET IT🔥@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/sjfELYNea2
Hi @BTS_twt can you do the #bottlecapchallenge please? 😂— Jungoo’s long, fluffy hair (@FrostKookie) July 6, 2019
This is better😄 @BTS_twt #BottleCapChallenge pic.twitter.com/gwPliNIt7F— Mari💜🌻 (@firefly__d) July 2, 2019
