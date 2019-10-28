Fly High: Fans Excited as ‘Avengers of K-Pop’ SuperM Announces Collaboration With Korean Air

Korean Air is South Korea’s flagship carrier and has some 150 destinations around the world.

An official teaser video announcing cooperation between Korean Air and K-pop boy band SuperM was published on the social media accounts of both the airline and the group on 28 October. According to media reports, two more demonstration videos that the band members filmed earlier will be released. The ad featured a new song and the phrase “Let's go everywhere!”

The full video, starring the “Avengers of K-pop”, will be released on 4 November on Korean Air’s official YouTube channel.

Fans were surprised by the news and became excited to see their favourite members collaborating with the largest national carrier.

I love super m and I love korean air so I’m just stoked for this collab ❤️ — afridaylight (@afridaylight) October 28, 2019

i don’t know how to explain the korean air thing is huge its the country’s largest airline they fly everywhere also it means the ads/branding end up everywhere that’s LITERALLY super m world domination right there — lesbians for kai (@hiraimomoing) October 27, 2019

Booked Korean Air flight and heyyy , Mr.TEN would you please take (me) over the moon? 🛫🌙 pic.twitter.com/Y8XTQLvsO1 — ONLY เตนล์🌙วัจนีจะไปดวงจันทร์ (@paopeipeik) October 28, 2019

Korean Air X SuperM

November 4, 2019 (KST)#KoreanAir #SuperM @superm

SO EXCITED PT.2

CAN WE ALSO APPRECIATE THE VISUALS IN ALL OF THESE PICTURES????😭😭 pic.twitter.com/74q00Rn3YG — Just Stole Your Jams (@pardon_insfires) October 28, 2019

OMG YESS IM BOUT TO FLY KOREAN AIR — skinnymochi (@Samurai92851146) October 28, 2019

HOLD THE HECK UP!! @SuperM!!!!! I...you....we...

*goes and checks out ticket prices for tomorrow’s flight to Seoul on Korean Air* https://t.co/65EYX2duco — Hazel. SuperM. ATL. 2019 (@LeeThickumsSr) October 27, 2019

I LOVE AVIATION AND KOREAN AIR I LVEIVNEWHIVBN;VSHBFWIE;JNLDWHFBIPDS BROOOOO — izzy ♥︎s woojin (@shinctaeil) October 28, 2019

Korean Air, founded in 1946, is the largest airline and flag carrier of South Korea. The airline's global headquarters is located in the country's capital, Seoul.

SuperM is a Korean pop supergroup formed earlier this year by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The band includes seven members from four of SM's most popular boy bands, such as Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taemin from SHINee, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, as well as Ten and Lucas from WayV. SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man described the group as "the Avengers of K-pop", drawing a parallel with Marvel’s Avengers, as each member has his own successful group, and together they have even better synergy – like the Avengers in their own movies and when they are all together.