Donald Trump, Ivanka Welcomed by EXO K-Pop Band Upon Arrival in South Korea (Photo, Video)

President Donald Trump has arrived in Seoul following the G20 summit in Osaka for a meeting with President Moon Jae-in on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka have arrived in the South Korean capital where they were greeted by the country's president and, unexpectedly, a famous K-pop idol group, EXO.

In Seoul, Trump and senior staff meet with President Moon and, unexpectedly, the star K-pop boy band Exo

​Ivanka praised the group's performance at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, telling President Moon that it was 'phenomenal'.

Ivanka telling the President that EXO performed at the Olympics and it was phenomenal

The leader of the band, Junmyeon, then gave the US president and his daughter a signed copy of their ‘Love Shot’ album.

Junmyeon: This is for you.

President Trump: Oh, good! Thank you very much. Wow~

JM: This is for you & your daughter.

Ivanka Trump: Thank you so much. This is so nice of you. Oh & it’s signed!

EXO: Yeah~

P. Trump: Really great job fellas. Thank u very much.pic.twitter.com/LHE5nOLVpL — 캐리~♡❄️ (@xunhuas) June 29, 2019

​​EXO, one of the most popular K-pop boys bands, was formed in 2012 by SM Entertainment and currently consists of nine members.

The group performed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closing ceremony in 2018.