Pakistani Child Prodigy Plays Tabla Like a Maestro

New Delhi (Sputnik): A little boy from Pakistan has left people on social media amazed by his admirable skills at playing the percussion instrument “Tabla” like a maestro in the making.

A video clip showing his ease while playing the percussion instrument effortlessly has gone viral on social media, having garnered almost 72,000 views since being posted.

In the video, the boy, seemingly three or four years of age and dressed up in his school uniform, plays various forms of Tabla. A person who seems to be recording the little boy asks him to play various folk forms representing Pakistan’s four provinces Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Little Master 🎶 🥁

See how this little boy plays folk tunes of four provinces of Pakistan on a tabla. #BeautifulPakistan #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/7PWBYJlNHu — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) October 6, 2019

The boy finally stops by saying, “No more, my arms have started hurting now”.

Netizens couldn’t help but heap praises on the talented boy for his zeal and fervour towards the Tabla instrument.

Tabla is a musical instrument that originates on the Indian subcontinent, consisting of a pair of drums used in traditional, classical, popular, and folk music.