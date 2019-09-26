Animal Lovers Outraged as Captive Endangered Whale Shark Video Goes Viral

The whale shark, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, was allegedly sold by fishermen in the coastal state for about Rs. 800,000 ($11,000) to a Chennai-based pharmaceutical company, as per an Odisha Sun Times news website report.
In the video, a giant whale shark can be seen on the vessel, with several men trying to push it. By the end of the recording, a man is found standing on the whale. However, it couldn’t be established whether the fishermen were trying to push it back in the water or vice versa.
What A Catch!— OTV (@otvnews) September 25, 2019
Giant Fish In #Odisha Waters: A Whale Shark weighing over 1 quintal caught by fishermen in Chandbali #Bhadrak; the fish has reportedly been sold to a Chennai-based businessman at a whopping Rs 7.49 lakh pic.twitter.com/J4arjJD9ZG
The video clip soon went viral after being posted on social media. The clip of the whale shark, whose fins carry a high price on the international market, led to uproar on social media.
@peta @PetaIndia @WildlifeProtect @ocean_climate— Sangram Nayak (@skeshrinayak) September 25, 2019
Fisherman in Westbengal and Odisha are catching these whale shark and black marketing it for a lot of money.
Kindly take some step we really are concerned about it. pic.twitter.com/ONX8ake6MJ
Who will give permission to sell & bye schedule (1) of #wildlife protection Act first fish #whaleshark on the list. This fish under #rihnocodon types. #Hunting whale shark is an offence. Dept. can take action against seller & buyer. @CMO_Odisha @ForestDeptt @MinistryForest pic.twitter.com/LtAeu1lHvH— Subhakantanews18 (@Subhakantanews2) September 25, 2019
It’s not catch, it was need to be released not sold dear . U can’t support it. Feeling bad for dt fish who got caught in d land of Jagannath.— Abhijit (@Abhipantaloon) September 25, 2019
Whale sharks are often sighted off the coastal states of India adjoining the warm waters of the Bay of Bengal.
In a separate incident earlier, a baby whale shark was rescued and released into the sea after it was found washed up on the shore by residents in Indian state of Odisha.
