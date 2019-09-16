Video of Indian Soldier in Kashmir Breaking Into Hip Hop Moves Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian soldier in Jammu and Kashmir has entertained social media with his dancing moves.

In the now-viral video, the fatigue-clad soldier in Kashmir’s Kargil region can be seen performing cartwheels and showing off his dance moves. The one-minute video clip has so far garnered over 58,000 views and counting within 24 hours of going online.

On a lovely Sunday, watch this soldier from @adgpi dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil. Reminded me of my school days. However, I am a pathetic dancer now. :) Video courtesy @TejinderSsodhi pic.twitter.com/gGChXcOek6 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) September 15, 2019

The soldier, who goes by the screen name Rex Mjlee, is professionally trained in Hip Hop dancing.

View this post on Instagram 😀😬😁😂😃😄😅😆😇😉😊☺😋😌😝 A post shared by Rex Mj Lee (@rex_mj_lee) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Netizens have reacted to the video clip of a soldier who is following his passion while serving his country.

Great to watch this video where one of our soldiers unwinds in style amidst tough terrains and dangerous situations. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) September 15, 2019

He is HAPPY and that makes ME HAPPY. Enjoy LIFE to the fullest in any circumstances, He is enjoying his LIFE.👌👍👍 — RAJENDRAN (@CrajkrisRa) September 16, 2019

Some even compared him to the legendary king of pop Micheal Jackson.

Dancing to Micheal Jackson! Good moves — Ragini (@kids4kids1233) September 15, 2019

A standing applause to the dancing talent of this esteemed soldier. Best wishes to him and his team. — Rajnish Sharma (@rajnish1Midas) September 15, 2019

However, a section of netizens took it upon themselves to bash the soldier for showing interest in something he is not supposed to be doing while on duty.

Lol they can't fight but dance. Dancer Army 😂😂😂 — Philanthropist (@Philant29396100) September 15, 2019

Regardless, our enemy,, but good talent,, we will capture him and ask him to entertain daily to our soldiers,,,, hows that? — Black Panther (ISI-Markhor Everywhere) (@ShetTheFuckUp) September 16, 2019

So that’s what they’re good at. Okay Abhinandan.😂😂😂😂😂 — Hassaam Khan Yousafzai (@HassaamKhan) September 15, 2019

