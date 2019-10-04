Register
19:35 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bella Thorne, a cast member in Midnight Sun, poses at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Ex-Disney Darling Bella Thorne Reveals Why She Dove Into Porn, What It Felt Like Making Adult Movie

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    After releasing nude photographs on social media in response to a blackmailer’s threat to leak her private images, the former Disney star keeps generating X-rated news. In September, it was announced that the starlet would receive the Vision Award for her directorial debut from adult video platform PornHub this October.

    Actress Bella Thorne, who once shined at Mickey Mouse and Friends and won the Teen Choice Award for her portrayal of a villain in teen comedy The Duff, has described the “making-of” process of her porn directorial debut “Her & Him” as “quite a fun environment”. In her interview, posted on PornHub’s YouTube channel, she noted that it was an interesting experience to shoot something that has so much sex in it.

    "Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f**king on set, which I have never shot before... also this was my first short in general, so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it”, Bella Thorne revealed.

    According to Thorne, who partnered with the platform Visionaries Director's Series for her first short film, her vision changed after she started working on the film, as it was initially supposed to be a Christmas horror story, but evolved into what she called “a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision”.

    "The vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could kind of, again, switch off from a dominant and submissive…Sometimes you go in thinking that you want something specific and you totally change your mind", the 21-year-old starlet explained.

    She found her inspiration by thinking about “this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how this relates to our general world, besides in a sexual scenario", as she explained. Despite the fact that she launched her directorial career in porn, she considers herself lucky and is calling on fellow directors to jump right in when such an opportunity presents itself.

    The film, premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany less than a month ago, has already brought its aspiring creator the Vision Award for her directorial debut from the website PornHub. It was announced last week that she is to receive the prize at the second annual PornHub Awards Show that will take place on 11 October in Los Angeles.

    Related:

    Pornhub Produces Former Disney Star Bella Thorne’s First Film (Video)
    Bella Thorne Reveals How She Was 'Molested Her Whole Life'
    Fans Ecstatic as Bella Thorne About to Receive Her First PornHub Award
    Tags:
    porn, PornHub, actress, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse