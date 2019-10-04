Ex-Disney Darling Bella Thorne Reveals Why She Dove Into Porn, What It Felt Like Making Adult Movie

After releasing nude photographs on social media in response to a blackmailer’s threat to leak her private images, the former Disney star keeps generating X-rated news. In September, it was announced that the starlet would receive the Vision Award for her directorial debut from adult video platform PornHub this October.

Actress Bella Thorne, who once shined at Mickey Mouse and Friends and won the Teen Choice Award for her portrayal of a villain in teen comedy The Duff, has described the “making-of” process of her porn directorial debut “Her & Him” as “quite a fun environment”. In her interview, posted on PornHub’s YouTube channel, she noted that it was an interesting experience to shoot something that has so much sex in it.

"Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f**king on set, which I have never shot before... also this was my first short in general, so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it”, Bella Thorne revealed.

According to Thorne, who partnered with the platform Visionaries Director's Series for her first short film, her vision changed after she started working on the film, as it was initially supposed to be a Christmas horror story, but evolved into what she called “a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision”.

"The vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could kind of, again, switch off from a dominant and submissive…Sometimes you go in thinking that you want something specific and you totally change your mind", the 21-year-old starlet explained.

She found her inspiration by thinking about “this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how this relates to our general world, besides in a sexual scenario", as she explained. Despite the fact that she launched her directorial career in porn, she considers herself lucky and is calling on fellow directors to jump right in when such an opportunity presents itself.

The film, premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany less than a month ago, has already brought its aspiring creator the Vision Award for her directorial debut from the website PornHub. It was announced last week that she is to receive the prize at the second annual PornHub Awards Show that will take place on 11 October in Los Angeles.