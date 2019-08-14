Pornhub Produces Former Disney Star Bella Thorne’s First Film (Video)

The former Disney Channel star has ditched Mickey Mouse and friends and teamed up with Pornhub for her directorial debut.

Bella Thorne, who got her big break as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel television show “Shake it Up,” is living up to the sitcom’s name. It was revealed Tuesday that her debut film “Him & Her,” produced by Pornhub, is set to premiere at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany next month.

The film, which Thorne says originally began as a Christmas movie, was shopped around for a couple years before Pornhub teamed up with her and suggested the addition of full-on sex scenes.

"The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f**king on set, which I had never shot before at all," Thorne said in a behind-the-scenes video. "It is quite a fun environment."

Video contains graphic, non-nude scenes



"’Her & Him’ is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price told the New York Post.

The film is part of Pornhub’s new “Visionaries Director’s Series,” which was launched to give modern pornography a twist through the work of “unexpected” guest directors.