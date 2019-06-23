Bella Thorne Warns She’s ‘Getting Closer’ to Hacker Behind Theft of Her Nude Photos

The US celebrity with a 20 million-strong follower base on Instagram made headlines last week after she decided to “take the power back” by releasing her own nude photographs on social media following a blackmailer’s threat to leak her private images online.

US singer and actress Bella Thorne has updated her 20 million Instagram followers on her search for blackmailer/blackmailers who threatened to leak her nude photos, posting "Getting closer to finding this guy" and an angry-face emoji.

The 21-year-old, who preferred to publish uncensored pictures herself to hit back at the hackers, who stole her private photographs, added this warning to a screenshot of a text exchange on the investigation. In this discussion, the sender noted that his or her guy is “pinging that phone number” and dubbed the perpetrator as "way more sophisticated than we thought" and not a "run of the mill hacker”.

"Rest assure [sic] my friend we are working on solving this to get you piece [sic] of mind! Respecting your wishes to not solicit criminal charges; we’ve had to solicit expert assistance with making 100% sure we have I’d [sic] the correct person responsible for these [sic] insensitive invasion of your privacy”, the sender texted, according to screenshots, circulating online.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old American actress, model, singer and music video director joined the unfortunate flock of famous women who have had their privacy violated as a result of a hacking attack, including Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza, and Kate Upton.However, she chose to “take the power back” by publishing her own topless photographs on social media, thus forestalling hackers' threats to release the images. “U [sic] don’t get to take another thing from me. U [sic] can’t control my life, you never will”, Thorne wrote in an open letter on Twitter.