Cheeky PornHub Offers Elon Musk to Collaborate on 'Dual-Purpose Electric Blower'

From tunnel-digging to rocket-launching, visionary Elon Musk has explored various technological frontiers, but this time he decided to delve into gardening.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, co-founder of Tesla and CEO of both, has announced a new creation — and was quick to receive a business collaboration idea from the world's biggest porn site.

"Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leaf blower," Musk tweeted on Tuesday, playing on the idea of viral contraptions such as The Boring Company's flamethrowers.

It is yet unclear whether a Tesla-made leaf blower was more than a throwaway joke, but the billionaire, in typical Musk fashion, came up with a pun:

He further elaborated on the idea, adding that the device would be "sentient", whatever that means.

The possibilities are endless: pornographic website PornHub approached Musk with an idea to design the leaf blower for garden AND pleasure.

"Want to collab on a dual-purpose electric blower?" PornHub asked on Twitter, but Musk jokingly sidestepped the sexual innuendo.

As is the case with many posts Musk tweets, outside-the-box ideas just kept pouring in.

Although there are electric leaf blowers on the market already, gardening tools appear to be too loud for some people.

