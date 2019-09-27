Register
27 September 2019
    Bella Thorne

    Fans Ecstatic as Bella Thorne About to Receive Her First PornHub Award

    Society
    American actress and former Disney star Bella Thorne, who was previously rewarded with the Teen Choice Award for her portrayal of a villain in teen comedy The Duff, has now been honoured with receiving a prestigious prize from… the world’s leading porn site.

    Bella Thorne, who began her career as a child model and a Disney Channel actress, has been selected to receive the Vision Award for her directorial debut from the website PornHub at the second annual PornHub Awards Show that will take place on 11 October in Los Angeles, the Billboard reports.

    The news comes just a few weeks after the premiere of Thorne’s first movie Her & Him, which the actress made in collaboration with the porn streaming platform. The movie, which is currently available on PornHub Premium, features two well-known adult entertainment actors, Abella Danger and Small Hands, telling the story of a young man finding a surprising text message in his girlfriend’s phone, leading to a spicy sexual act.

    The collaboration between Thorne and PornHub started this year when the actress was tasked with creating a third contribution to the website’s Visionary Director’s Series aimed at diversifying porn production with works created by guest actors. Previous debuts in this series have included works from rappers Young M.A and Brooke Candy.

    "It was a pleasure working alongside Bella to debut her film, Her & Him, as part of our Visionary Director's Series and help create genre-defying content that will appeal to our fast-growing and increasingly diverse audience”, Vice President of PornHub Corey Price wrote. “We're excited to honor her at our upcoming awards show on October 11th and to present her with the prestigious Vision Award".

    For her part, Thorne said that she was “honoured” and “excited” to receive the prize for her short movie.

    "I'm honoured to receive this award", said Thorne in a press release. "I'm excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light. Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is... beautiful visionary art".

    Fans were generally happy to hear that a 21-year-old actress, who recently starred in the movies Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation, would receive recognition for her talent – although from the least expected distributor. Some just could not help but to come up with a bunch of memes that included some references to Thorne’s Disney past, when she starred in the teen series Shake It Up alongside another American darling, Zendaya.

    The PornHub Awards this year will see some new and unexpected names in the Top Celebrity category list, with Tana Mongeau, Belle Delphine, and Kim Kardashian being among the nominees. The awards ceremony will take place on 11 October and will feature performances of Ty Dolla $ign, Tommy Genesis, Kali Uchis, and many others.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
