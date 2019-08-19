Register
12:03 GMT +319 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cardi B accepts the award for top 100 song for Girls Like You at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

    Cardi B Breaks Twitter by Saying Jay-Z Has the 'Power' to Bring Colin Kaepernick Back to NFL

    © AP Photo / Invision / Chris Pizzello
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    0 10

    The National Football League announced its partnership with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by rapper Jay-Z, last week that will shape the NFL's social justice programme. But the initiative has already backfired, with critics reminding the heralded hip-hop star of the years-long Colin Kaepernick controversy.

    Cardi B believes that Jay-Z, who's catching much flak for Roc Nation's partnering with the NFL, might contribute to the career revival of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who claimed to have been blackballed by the league for kneeling during the US national anthem in protest against police brutality against people of colour.

    "I feel like Jay-Z can bring back Colin Kaepernick. I feel like he has that power. I feel like Jay-Z can do it", the rap star told TMZ.

    While many, including Kaepernick's girfriend have blasted Jay-Z for teaming up with the NFL, the "Press" MC is convinced that Beyoncé's husband will bring change to the NFL's culture, and that his motives are pure.

    "I think that he could make a change. I feel like he didn't went [sic] on an NFL deal without an agreement. I feel like he went in there like, 'All right, if you guys want me to work with y'all, y'all need to put my peoples in there'. I feel like he's gonna change it", Cardi said.

    Her support for Jay-Z has set off a major storm on Twitter, with may social media users arguing that she'd do anything for clout, and that she doesn't care either about Kaepernick or social injustice:

    Some, however, appeared to share her point of view, contending that in order to make a difference, Jay-Z needed to have "a seat at the table":

    Others, meanwhile, chimed in to say that they cannot take Cardi's words seriously and brutally mocked the Bodak Yellow rapper:

    The partnership, announced last Tuesday, will focus on social justice issues, with Jay-Z telling reporters that he will bring attention to the same problems that Kaepernick was protesting when he took a knee during the national anthem before multiple 2016 NFL presession and regular-season games.

    "I think we forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to socal injustice. So, in that case, this is a success. If protesting on the field is the most effective way, then protest on the field. But if you have a vehicle that can inspire change or you can speak to the masses and educate at the same time as well, tell people what's going on, so people are not controlling your narrative, not telling you, 'your protest is about this'. I think we've passed kneeling. I think it's time to go into our actionable items", the Brooklyn-born rapper said.

    The Grammy-winning rapper, who turned down the Super Bowl halftime show this year, has faced much backlash for his business deal with the league after previoulsy showing solidarity with Kaepernick.

    During a Wednesday press conference, Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claimed that they had talked to Colin about the initiative, however, the rapper did not commit to engaging the former Niners quarterback in the future.

    "I'm not his boss. I can't just bring him into something. That's for him to say", he said, when asked if Kaepernick would be involved.

    Colin's girlfriend Nessa, meanwhile, insists that the footballer was not involved with the initiative, and not did get a heads up from Jay-Z, who even wore a Kaepernick jersey during a 2017 Saturday Night Live performance.

    FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. In recent months, Colin Kaepernick has become comfortable with people knowing him as more than a laser-focused football player as he always previously preferred it. Perhaps, through the anthem protest and his emergence as an outspoken activist for minorities, Kaepernick has improved his image in the process.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
    FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. In recent months, Colin Kaepernick has become comfortable with people knowing him as more than a laser-focused football player as he always previously preferred it. Perhaps, through the anthem protest and his emergence as an outspoken activist for minorities, Kaepernick has improved his image in the process.

    The announcement of the partnership arrived on the three-year anniversary of Colin's first protest, in which he took a knee during the pre-game singing of the national anthem in what he said was a protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

    His actions sparked much criticism from senior White House officials, and President Donald Trump himself, who called kneeling during the national anthem a sign of "disrespect to our great country". The NFL has, meanwhile, been slammed for its supposed shunning of Kaepernick, who eventually opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, but has not been signed by a team since his protests kicked off.

    He later filed a collusion grievance against the League, which resulted in a controversy-sparking agreement on settlement terms, including confidentiality provisions.

    Tags:
    social justice, partnership, NFL, Colin Kaepernick, Jay-Z, Cardi B
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse