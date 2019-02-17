Register
22:02 GMT +3
17 February 2019
    FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. In recent months, Colin Kaepernick has become comfortable with people knowing him as more than a laser-focused football player as he always previously preferred it. Perhaps, through the anthem protest and his emergence as an outspoken activist for minorities, Kaepernick has improved his image in the process.

    Netizens Lost As ‘Kneeling Hero’ Kaepernick Agrees to Settlement From NFL

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
    Colin Kaepernick, who leapt into the spotlight by taking a knee during the national anthem at a pre-season game to protest against racial injustice and police brutality in 2016, got sidelined and filed a collusion claim against the NFL in 2017. It was announced that the parties had agreed to settlement terms, including confidentiality provisions.

    The announcement about the settlement between Colin Kaepernick and the NFL over his filed grievance, alleging that the league and teams colluded to leave him sidelined, has prompted heated debates on social networks in the US media. While some celebrated it as a victory over “oppressors” acting against a man who kneeled in protest against racism, others slammed Kaepernick for what they called a “sellout”.

    Ex-NFL star Larry Johnson was among those who took the news rather bitterly, saying the undisclosed deal with the NFL he signed was "corrupted and diluted his message”. In a comment to TMZ Sports, he accused Kapernick of betraying those following him over taking money from the “oppressor”. 

    "If your backdrop is going to be the African American civil rights presence that it brought from the '60s and you're going to use that for your own causes, you don't sell out…You don't turn your message into a Nike hoodie", he said, referring to Kaepernick’s contract with the manufacturer. 

    The former athlete blamed him for giving the league a way-out for money.

    "Now I don't know what activist… Martin Luther King or Malcolm X… I don't know what civil rights leader that you even saw or follow that made you even think that selling out to your oppressor or signing a deal with your oppressor was the way to go", Johnson stated in a video message, now circulating online.

    Many netizens were left disappointed and livid over Kaepernick’s move as well. 

    Some referred to him as “Judas”.

    Others pointed out that he had employment opportunities but passed on them. 

    However, many applauded the move and defended Kaepernick from sell-out accusations. 

    ​Others just gave way to their happiness with numerous gifs.

    Kaepernick was thrown into the spotlight in 2016 when he decided to take a knee during the national anthem at a pre-season game to protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the US.

    READ MORE: Walking the Walk: Colin Kaepernick Receives Highest Amnesty International Honor

    Kaepernick has been sidelined from playing since March 2017, when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite a reputation as a talentedserviceable quarterback, no NFL team has signed him since he took a knee. In October 2017, the quarterback sued the league accusing them and its members of collusion to deprive him of employment. However, on Friday, Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Geragos, announced that the parties came to a settlement agreement with a gag order, meaning, information about its terms, including possible payment, cannot be made public.

