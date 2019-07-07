Register
07:37 GMT +307 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andrea Catsimatidis

    Meet New York GOP Chairman Who Makes Social Media Posts Clad in US Flag Bikinis (Photos)

    © Photo: Instagram / ajcats
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    This Republican Party official describes herself as a hardcore patriot and a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump. Her self-imposed job is to sway the predominantly Democratic New York district in favor to politically favor the Republican party.

    Andrea Catsimatidis, 29, is the chairman of the Manhattan Republican Party and New York City Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Party. 

    Despite her high-profile employment, she’s arguably better known for her social media posts in revealing bikinis and public appearances in dresses with deep cleavage.

    On the Fourth of July holiday, Catsimatidis tweeted a photo of herself holding US flags while wearing a scanty US flag-decorated bikini. 

    ​“Shame on people who disrespect our flag and are lucky enough to live in the USA,” she tweeted. According to the US Flag Code, the American flag “should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Happy Thanksgiving from the Bahamas! 🍁 🦃 🍁

    Публикация от Andrea Catsimatidis (@ajcats)

    ​Her clothing preferences stand out when she poses next to senior political figures, such as Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr.

    ​The daughter of John Catsimatidis - the owner of US store chain Gristedes - plainly refuses to dress conservatively or “like a man” to be taken seriously, The Daily Mail writes, and she does it on purpose.

    “This is who I am as a person. I am very confident about who I am and people pay attention to that stuff,” Catsimatidis said in an interview on her social media posts. “So many feminists dress like a man and try and act like a man in order to succeed. To me what it really means to be a feminist is to embrace what you have.”

    ​She describes herself as a “patriot at the core,” adding that nothing means more to her than her country.

    “For me it's my service to my country because, at my very core, I am a patriot. Nothing means more to me than the United States of America,” she said.

    Her senior political position is unpaid. Her father makes her fortune via the family business, The Daily Mail report says. John Catsimatidis ran for mayor of New Yor, but withdrew after losing to Joseph J. Lhota, who then lost the general election to Bill de Blasio.

    ​Catsimatidis is a staunch Trump supporter, and praised the president for his economic achievements, but added that she “cannot defend [Trump’s] every tweet.”

    “People in this country have more money in their pockets. The middle class has more jobs, how can you not support him?,” she said.

    Despite being a Trump supporter, she opted out of wearing Trump’s trademark MAGA hat over concerns for personal safety after a group of ‘antifa’ activists vandalized her office in 2018, The Daily Mail report says.

    Related:

    Senior GOP Lawmaker Calls for Hearing Into Facebook Cryptocurrency Plans - Report
    Ultimate Guide to Republican Candidates Who Could Rival President Trump For GOP Nomination
    GOP Lawmakers Propose DHS Strengthening of Security Measures Amid Migrant Crisis
    GOP Rep Calls for Trump’s Impeachment, Says Barr Misrepresented Mueller’s Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 29 June - 5 July
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse