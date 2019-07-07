Register
06:06 GMT +307 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Foreign and Commonwealth Office

    UK Ambassador to US Calls Trump ‘Inept,’ ‘Incompetent’ in Memos – Report

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    In cables to the UK Foreign Office, the British ambassador to Washington provided a particularly “candid,” “unvarnished” and “honest” assessment of the Trump administration. The UK Foreign Office says that’s the way it likes it to be.

    UK Ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch, in cables to the Foreign Office, reportedly acknowledged that US President Donald Trump is “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent,” CNN reported Saturday. The leaked cables were originally published by The Daily Mail.

    In the cables, dating from 2017 to today, the ambassador warned his bosses that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace” and described conflicts within the administration as “knife fights,” the report says.

    “We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” the ambassador said in one memo.

    The diplomat disclosed that while talking to the US president “you need to make your points simple, even blunt.”

    In a more recent memo, Darroch referred to US policy on Iran as “incoherent” and “chaotic,” arguing that Trump’s decision not to retaliate for a downed spy drone was motivated by his focus on the 2020 re-election. During his 2016 campaign, Trump vowed to get out of foreign wars and bring every American soldier fighting in foreign wars home.

    “[It is] unlikely that US policy on Iran is going to become more coherent any time soon” as “this is a divided administration,” the memo reads.

    Speaking to CNN, an undisclosed UK Foreign Office source confirmed the leaked cables were authentic.

    "The British public would expect our Ambassadors to provide Ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country. Their views are not necessarily the views of Ministers or indeed the government. But we pay them to be candid. Just as the US Ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities," the official said.

    Darroch claimed that Trump has a habit of consulting with friends outside of the White House on policy issues. Many of those ‘friends’, the ambassador writes, were “cultivated” by London and therefore could be used to manipulate the president.

    “You want as many as possible of those who Trump consults to give him the same answer,” the ambassador wrote home. “So we need to be creative in using all the channels available to us through our relationships with his Cabinet, the White House staff, and our contacts among his outside friends.”

    It would not be far-fetched to assume that the publication of his statements could spell the end the ambassador’s tenure in Washington. 

    According to CNN, there is a possible explanation to the diplomatic scandal, as the leak has been made public as the UK Conservative Party elects a new prime minister to replace outgoing Theresa May.

    The most likely candidate is former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a hardline Brexiteer. If Johnson takes the UK away from the EU, he will need to negotiate a new trade agreement with the US, and will arguably require a like-minded ambassador, according to the CNN report.

    UK Brexit party leader Nigel Farage has already called on the Darroch to step down.

    “The sooner he is gone the better,” Farage, a long time proponent of Trump’s, said, according to The Daily Mail.

    Related:

    UK Seizure of Iranian Tanker is ‘Piracy’ – Iran Foreign Ministry
    UK Foreign Secretary Rules Out Joining Possible US Strike on Iran Over Nukes - Report
    Japanese Companies Begin Moving Their Businesses Out of UK - Japan's Foreign Minister
    UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Admits Britain Could Follow US Into War With Iran
    Intel Shows Iran 'Almost Certainly' Behind Tanker Attacks, UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Claims
    Tags:
    diplomatic cables, leaked documents, Kim Darroch, UK Foreign Office
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 29 June - 5 July
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse