Empress' New Clothes: Melania Steals the Spotlight in Bold Yellow Suit at Trump's Reelection Rally

While some people either praised the first lady's choice of attire or grilled her over it, others wondered, perhaps jokingly, if the outfit's colour was meant to convey a deeper meaning.

As US President Donald Trump officially announced his 2020 reelection bid during a rally in Orlando, Florida, it appears that First Lady Melania Trump managed to captivate the audience's attention thanks to the bold yellow suit she wore at the event.

Melania addressed the crowd before her husband took the stage, saying it's been an honour to serve as the first lady “of this incredible country for the past two years”, adding that she's “excited to do it for six more.”

The first lady's choice of clothes elicited a mixed reaction online, as a number of social media users voiced their approval.

She looks like the Sun in the Sunshine State. — nattaguglbought ⭐⭐⭐ (@nattaguglbought) 19 июня 2019 г.

FLOTUS is golden! — Rav Roz (@HerbsShalom) 19 июня 2019 г.

@FLOTUS Melania is really standing out with that beautiful yellow outfit. Yellow?? Hmmmm..... It's very bold. I like it!!!! — Jil Chastain (@jjilmary) 19 июня 2019 г.

Loved that Melania Trump trolled Michelle O. by rocking a sultry yellow jumpsuit after the former FLOTUS swanned on stage a few months ago in the most gawdawful banana barge dress and thigh high stomper boots! #KAG https://t.co/EyWQ92GByQ — trodabumsoutgrl Lee S. Owens (@trodabumsoutgrl) 19 июня 2019 г.

​However, her clothes attracted their fair share of derogatory remarks as well.

Why is she wearing a banana costume? — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) 19 июня 2019 г.

Melania, advised to dress as Big Bird, to deliver younger voters into the Trump mix..

Melania: "I'm proud of all that my husband, his admin, and my entire family have done on behalf of the American people in such a short time.." pic.twitter.com/sREATpyDrh https://t.co/sREATpyDrh — Larry Gorkin (@LarryGorkin1) 19 июня 2019 г.

Melania just got herself a new wardrobe for that

...With TAXPAYERS money. — C Cheetah (@CCheetah7) 19 июня 2019 г.

Was Melania dressed like in yellow in support of your banana republic pic.twitter.com/pFX1FGvtce — JD (@JDFLP) 19 июня 2019 г.

​Some even wondered if perhaps the color of the first lady's attire was meant to convey some deeper meaning.

Is Melania subconsciously wearing the color yellow associated with CAUTION? — RLT (@taylorusamade) 19 июня 2019 г.

​And several netizens were also quick to compare Melania's clothes to the attire of some of the former first ladies.

See Hillary, that’s how it’s done ! — Michael Benson (@Michael073153) 19 июня 2019 г.

I think she looks better than Big Mike in yellow... pic.twitter.com/CkStQDkYLp — Mikey Mike 🇺🇸 (@Algerwins) 19 июня 2019 г.