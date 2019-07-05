Register
10:22 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Melania Trump Mocked Online for Outfit at 4th of July Parade

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Thousands participated in the annual National Independence Day Parade in central Washington DC hours before the first “Salute to America” event, initiated by President Donald Trump, that featured a series of musical performances, military flyovers and fireworks.

    First lady Melania Trump’s choice of outfit for the 4th of July “Salute to America” parade has been attacked by a barrage of online criticism.

    Melania was wearing a dazzling white $1,200 Caroline Herrera dress with striped detailing. But the ensemble did not go down well with everybody, as some on Twitter compared her elegantly understated dress to a blank piece of lined paper, or a blanket.

    ​Another person went as far to suggest Melania's dress was “Russian style”.

    ​Twitter users took sides, with some venting their acute dislike of the first lady’s outfit.

    One said on Twitter: “I wasn't going to watch Trump's speech but I did notice Melania is wearing a Russian style skirt on her dress. The ribbon rings are a superstition to keep bad spirits away.”

    Another user wrote: “Does Melania think this is an Olympics event? Interesting dress.”

    ​There were also views that the coloured stripes in the dress were a nod to LGBT Pride, as a Twitter user said: “Good to see Melania Trump wearing her pride dress today. We are reminded that some people are still fighting for liberty.”

    ​But there were a great many who were enchanted by Melania’s choice of dress, posting: “Melania - as beautiful as ever! Great dress!”

    ​Thousands participated in the annual National Independence Day Parade, marching in the central streets of the US capital hours before the first “Salute to America” event, initiated by President Donald Trump.

    Trump had first voiced the idea to hold the celebration after attending a Bastille Day military parade in Paris in 2017.

    “Salute to America” paid tribute to each of the five US service branches and included flyovers by various military jets and a display of M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

    While Melania and her husband US President Donald Trump addressed supporters at the parade, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest Trump's “Salute to America” speech, which was given at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

    Following scuffles outside the White House, three people were detained by the secret service.

     

    Related:

    Fans Knock Accusers of 'Disrespectful' Melania Trump Wearing Sunglasses on D-Day
    VIDEO of Melania Trump in Shades at Normandy Reignites ‘Body Double’ Rumours
    Donald Trump Ignites Social Media Praising His Wife Melania as ‘Our Own Jackie O’
    Bill Maher Slammed as Misogynist After Mocking Melania Trump’s Looks
    Empress' New Clothes: Melania Steals the Spotlight in Bold Yellow Suit at Trump's Reelection Rally
    ‘The President We Deserve’: Trump’s July 4 Show of Military Force Reflects US’ Sordid Origins
    Tags:
    parade, Fourth of July, Fourth of July, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse