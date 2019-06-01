Twitterstorm as Robert Pattinson Announced as New Batman

Earlier reports that the vampire sex symbol and Twilight star will turn into a heroic flying rodent for a new DC universe film have been confirmed. This transformation from the pale-skinned hero of girls’ dreams into the dark knight has made netizens go batty.

Warner Bros. studio has confirmed that they’ve signed a deal with Twilight saga star Robert Pattinson to play the leading part in “The Batman”. One of the world’s most famous vampires is expected to hit theatres as the Caped Crusader in two years. He will take over this duty from Ben Affleck who appeared as DC Comics iconic hero in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League”, directed by Zack Snyder.

Affleck, who is to part with the sharp-eared mask and cape, has already left the director’s chair of “The Batman”. Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves took over these duties from him in January 2017.

Some embraced the studio’s choice and hailed the new king of the night – each in their own way.

Almost immediately, vampire jokes and Twilight references poured in.

However, many were not ready to accept the new Caped Crusader.

Pattinson, who shined brightly but shortly as Cedric Diggory, tragically killed in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, shot to stardom playing vampire lover Edward Cullen in the five-film “Twilight” saga. However, he has not been typecast and switched from romantic movies for teenage girls to working with decorated directors and portraying complicated characters. Among other films, he’s starred in David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars” and “Cosmopolis”, as well as “The Lighthouse”, which recently premiered in at the Cannes Film Festival.