From Sex Symbol To Bat Symbol: Robert Pattinson Eyed For Batman Role – Reports

Pre-production on the Warner Bros. “The Batman” is expected to start this summer, with the company hoping that if the latest iteration of the DC Comics icon is done right, it will make up for the public's cool reception of “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League.”

Variety cites sources as claiming “Twilight” heartthrob Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play “The Batman” in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming superhero film, scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

While the sources say it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is reportedly the top choice to play the titular role.

Responding to this “news of a lifetime”, the social media is already pretty much on board with him playing the caped crusader, as the twitter-world erupted in a flurry of reactions.

Robert Pattinson is the new Bruce Wayne AKA Batman pic.twitter.com/mgaYpkAjty — Anand-El 𖤍 (@DonnaComics) May 17, 2019

​

So let’s just slow our roll with all the negativity about Robert Pattinson possibly being the new Batman… 😂😂😂 #calmdown pic.twitter.com/O5OClFpmdD — Ron Tucker (@rontuckerwrites) May 17, 2019

​

WB: Robert Pattinson will be playing the new Batman



Marvel Fans: pic.twitter.com/rMPBIEXJK4 — Juan Yanez (@TherealJyanez6) May 17, 2019

​

if the new batman is good, then great. but if it's bad, just imagine robert pattinson's dvd commentary. it's a win win pic.twitter.com/TAlot4p3j9 — lucy jayne ford (@lucyj_ford) May 17, 2019

​

Wow. I am getting a whole heap of prayers for Robert Pattinson to not be the new Batman.



I got the same prayers for Heath Ledger to not be The Joker. And Gal Gadot not to be Wonder Woman. And Michael Keaton not to be Batman.



So… no. Good luck Robert.



JC x pic.twitter.com/3TmzynvmOL — Jesus Christ (@ResurrectedDude) May 17, 2019

​

Director Matt Reeves of “Planet of the Apes” fame, took over “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017, and will produce it with his “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark.

“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply," Reeves shared in a Polygon report.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen,” he added.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said in a recent interview for comicbook/dc.

The film is reportedly to follow a younger iteration of Bruce Wayne, as he chases down an entirely new kind of mystery.

“It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films,” Reeves added.

Warner Bros. is giving Reeves ample time to work on the script, hoping the latest “Batman” epic will be a success, unlike the previous DC movie disappointments, “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League.”

A former broody “Twilight” sex symbol, Pattinson, 33, becomes the second-youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen after Christian Bale, who was 31 when “Batman Begins” premiered in 2005.

Aside from starring in Stephenie Meyer's vampire film saga, Pattinson has also ventured into arthouse fare, such as High Life, Good Times, and Remember Me.

Pattinson has a total of four films opening this year, beginning with Claire Denis’ “High Life.”

No official start date has been set for “The Batman”, with insiders telling Variety filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.