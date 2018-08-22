Holy Highway Patrol! Batman Pulled Over by Pushy Fan

A man dressed as the Dark Knight himself was greeted with familiar red and blue lights in Ontario, Canada, after catching the eye of one officer August 18.

According to the owner of the footage, the cop was actually tailing the Batmobile for some time before she was able to get the Bruce Wayne wannabe's attention.

Luckily for our hero, the officer was simply trying to snag a selfie from the diehard cosplayer. Without breaking character, The Batman is seen leaping out of his (apparently street legal) vehicle before making a quick exchange with the cop turned fangirl.

Guess there isn't other pressing business or crime to prevent with Batman in town!