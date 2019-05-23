Register
18:56 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Kardashian Slammed for Silence as Armenian Footie to Miss Final in Azerbaijan

    © AP Photo / xxx/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The reality TV star has been dragged into a sports row after it was confirmed that Arsenal would lose Armenian footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the key match in Azerbaijan, a country that has been embroiled in decades-long tensions with Armenia. According to some comments, the diva, who is vocal about her Armenian roots, should have interfered.

    One of the world’s most famous Armenians, Kim Kardashian, has been called on to use her social media influence to intervene in the situation around Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is set to miss his team’s Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku on 29 May. 

    ​The English club recently announced that its key player would not travel to Azerbaijan, which has been involved in decades-long tensions with Armenia over the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Since the region, with a predominantly Armenian population, declared independence from Azerbaijan in the 1990s, the Baku and Yerevan have fought a war and had a series of confrontations, while diplomatic ties between them remain severed. 

    The club expressed their “deep concerns” about the situation with Mkhitaryan to the UEFA, which responded that it had “received assurances regarding the player's safety in Azerbaijan from the highest authorities in the country” and referred them to the club.

    In this situation, some netizens turned to the reality TV star, who has previously used her popularity to address political issues, and reminded her about her Armenian roots. One Twitter user reposted a three-year-old tweet of hers about visiting Armenia and learning more about her family history, slamming Kim Kardashian for being “Armenian when it’s convenient”.

    ​Some took a more light-hearted approach, joking about Trump’s possible involvement and Kim Kardashian’s protest, or suggesting that the star does not even know who this Armenian person is.

    ​There were also those trashing fellow users for dragging the star into the matter.

    ​After storming social media with her glamorous photo-ops, the curvy diva has previously dabbled in political activism, even visiting Donald Trump in the White House to discuss the weighty issue of prison reform last May. She made a plea for 63-years-old Alice Marie Johnson, serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offense. Eventually, US President Donald Trump changed it to an ordinary sentence. An official statement said that Johnson "has accepted responsibility for her past behaviour" and is working hard on her rehabilitation. Kardashian met the news as the "best ever".

    The conflict in the ethnic Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988, with the autonomous region announcing its secession from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1991, the region declared independence from Azerbaijan and the creation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. This move triggered a military conflict, which led to Baku losing control over the region.

    READ MORE: Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh — Aliyev

    The warring sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 1994. However, the area is still subject to tensions, with a skirmish briefly taking place taking place in early April 2016. Reacting to the hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, countries and organisations across the globe, including the OSCE Minsk Group, the UN, Russia, and a number of European states, worked hard to persuade both parties to stop fighting immediately and agree to truce.

    Related:

    As German Player Signs for Arsenal, Fans Hit His WAG's Instagram With Congrats
    Do Democrats Need Cardi B and Kim Kardashian to Defeat Trump?
    Kim Kardashian Says She Studies Law Despite Her Father Saying It Is ‘Stressful’
    Tags:
    social media reactions, social media, football, UEFA, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kim Kardashian, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse