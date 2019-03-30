Register
00:55 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

    Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh - Aliyev

    © Sputnik / Asatur Esayants
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Foreign ministers from Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon meet to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

    "The foreign ministers of [Armenia and Azerbaijan] have been instructed; they are likely to meet soon in order to continue the negotiation process, which should be result-oriented", the Azerbaijani leader stressed.

    Earlier on Friday Aliyev held his first official meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Austrian capital of Vienna to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in the South Caucasus with a predominantly Armenian population. The region is officially viewed as Azerbaijani territory.

    READ MORE: Armenia Backs Resolving Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Within OSCE Format — PM

    Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to continue direct dialogue on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

    EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn addresses the media on a recent visit to Ukraine, at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Dec. 1, 2014
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    EU Commissioner Tells Pashinyan Brussels Ready to Support Reforms in Armenia
    "The two leaders [Aliyev and Pashinyan] underlined the importance of building up an environment conducive to peace and taking further concrete and tangible steps in the negotiation process to find a peaceful solution to the conflict… also agreed to continue their direct dialogue", a joint statement by the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said.

    Both Aliyev and Pashinyan once again expressed their commitment to "strengthening the ceasefire and improving the mechanism for direct communication", the statement continued, adding that the leaders also agreed to work on measures "in the humanitarian field".

    Pashinyan also commended on Friday his meeting Aliyev in Vienna. "I positively appraise this meeting. I cannot say that a breakthrough, a revolution, an epoch-making event has happened, but it is important that a process has begun that allows us to talk about our agenda and views", Pashinyan said as quoted by the tert.am media outlet.

    READ MORE: Azerbaijani President: Integrity Issue to Determine Karabakh Settlement

    The meeting resulted in nobody winning or losing as it has happened before, the prime minister noted and underlined that both sides should aim for stabilizing the situation instead of "harming each other".

    Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Boris Pistorius holds the cover of a list with the names of alleged supporters of the Gulen movement that was handed over to Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst) by representatives of the Turkish intelligence service, during a press conference in Hanover, central Germany, on March 28, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / Hauke-Christian Dittrich / dpa
    Turkish Intelligence Abducts 2 Gulen Supporters in Azerbaijan, Ukraine - Reports
    The region's proclamation of independence back in 1991 led to serious confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics with a mutual distrust rooted in a long history of ethnic and religious conflicts in the area.

    The area is still subjected to tensions, with the recent briefly taking place in early April 2016. Reacting to the exchange of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, countries and organizations across the globe, including the OSCE Minsk Group, the UN, Russia and a number of European states, worked hard to persuade both parties to stop fighting immediately and agree to truce.

    READ MORE: Azerbaijani MP Warns of Likely Armenian Civil War, Calls for Reclaiming Karabakh

    The situation in the region is currently monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group which unites efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The group is co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France.

    The OSCE Minsk Group, which is co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France, was created back in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the landlocked region in the South Caucasus with a predominantly Armenian population.

    Related:

    Next Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement Talks to Be Held in January - Azerbaijani FM
    Armenia Backs Resolving Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Within OSCE Format - PM
    Germany Ready to Take Responsibility for Settling Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
    Azerbaijani President: Integrity Issue to Determine Karabakh Settlement
    Candidate for Armenian PM Says Ready for Talks With Baku on Nagorno-Karabakh
    Tags:
    solution, conflict, talks, OSCE, Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse