17:28 GMT +318 May 2019
    PewDiePie

    MrBeast Abdicates His Own YouTube Record to Let PewDiePie Take Top Spot

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    MrBeast has gone to considerable lengths in the past to help Pewds retain the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube. While this goal appears unapproachable for the time being, there's another thing that may sweeten the pill for PewDiePie.

    Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson has sacrificed his own video at the altar of PewDiePie's YouTube supremacy, which suffered a huge blow during the battle with India's T-Series.

    MrBeast, 21, a popular American YouTuber known as one of PewDiePie's most ardent fanboys, is the current record holder for the most-liked non-music video on the platform.

    Felix Kjellberg
    © Photo : PewDiePie
    'Bye PewDiePie' Diss Track Puts Indian Youtuber on TIME Next Gen. Leaders' List

    In mid-January, at a time when PewDiePie's bizarre remake of YouTube Rewind 2018 had the most likes in that category, MrBeast uploaded a clip titled 'Make This Video The Most Liked Video on YouTube'.

    Despite the self-explanatory title, the actual goal was to make it the second most-liked video because stealing the title from PewDiePie "would be a treason", MrBeast said.

    The number of thumbs-up for MrBeast's video now outnumber the Swede's — much to the former's dismay.

    On Friday, he reached out to his audience with a desperate plea to switch their likes to dislikes so that PewDiePie's video could take the top spot. 

    This is not the first time MrBeast has thrown his weight behind his idol. During the Super Bowl in February, when the Swede's battle with T-Series was in full swing, MrBeast and his friends showed up wearing 'Sub 2 PewDiePie' t-shirts.

    He later explained that they had bought seats right by the end zone so that TV cameras would pick them up whenever someones scores.

    READ MORE: PewDiePie Roasts Netizens for Following Tati Crusade Against James Charles

    And in October, Donaldson purchased ad space on every billboard in his town, put PewDiePie's face on trucks and promoted him in radio interviews. However, all these efforts appear to have fallen flat in the end.

    The Swedish vlogger is nearly 3 million subscribers behind T-Series, which is gradually nearing the 100-million mark. However, he still remains by far the biggest individual content creator on YouTube with nearly 96 million subscribers.

