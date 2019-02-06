Register
15:37 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie poses with his new book, 'This book loves you' at an event in central London, on October 18, 2015

    YouTuber Details 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Stunt at Super Bowl Amid T-Series Race

    © AFP 2018 / Ben Stansall
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During the Super Bowl, Jimmy Donaldson (aka Mr Beast), took the online war between Swedish vlogger PewDiePie and Indian production firm T-Series for the most subscribed channel to a whole new level.

    In a Monday video, titled "I Advertised Pewdiepie At The Super Bowl", Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, detailed the preparations behind his stunt to help YouTuber PewDiePie surge ahead in his battle against Indian T-Series.

    Donaldson and his friends held "Sub 2 PewDiePie" shirts during the Super Bowl 2019 match on Sunday, and he revealed that he had bought five seats right behind the field goal, which meant that whenever someone scored, TV cameras would spot the message.

    Mr Beast explained to his followers the reason as to why he didn't want to have an official commercial for his "Subscribe to PewDiePie" campaign:

    The tricky thing is that the Super Bowl doesn't allow bringing banners in to the stadium, so Donaldson and his pals decided to make "blankets that are banners" to advertise the Swedish vlogger. At the same time, they took every precaution and devised a back-up plan, having made T-shirts if security guards were to confiscate their blankets.

    The guys tried hard to attract as many people as they could to subscribe to PewDiePie, but on the way to Georgia, they also stopped by a local zoo, jokingly encouraging flamingos and apes to join the Pewds team.

    READ MORE: PewDiePie vs. T-Series: Indian Channel Cuts the Lead in Race for YouTube Crown

    Indeed, the guards told Mr Beast and co that the blankets would obstruct the view of others in the stadium, but eventually it turned out that they could bring them in if they showed the security guards what was written on them.

    PewDiePie at PAX 2015
    © Flickr/ camknows
    In the ‘Next Millennia’: PewDiePie Doubts Elon Musk Will Appear on Meme Review
    They, however, decided to ditch the blankets over risking being kicked out for advertising during the match and chose to go with the T-shirts, which, as is known, were trending on Twitter and even managed to feature on sports channel ESPN.

    In wake of Mr Beast's stunt, Pewds has racked up 84,241,191 subscribers, while T-Series, one of India's biggest record labels and movie studios, currently boasts 84,097,973 followers.

    This relentless battle for the most subscribed YouTube channel between PewDiePie and T-Series has been under way for over 10 months now.

    READ MORE: Users Wild as Flamethrower-Wielding Musk Wants PewDiePie Collab on 'Meme Review'

    PewDiePie has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but in 2018 T-Series stepped into the game, running neck-and-neck. Last year, the Indian YouTube channel follower base exploded from some 30 million to over 80 million, which was attributed to India's emerging online population.

    Related:

    In the ‘Next Millennia’: PewDiePie Doubts Elon Musk Will Appear on Meme Review
    PewDiePie vs. T-Series: Indian Channel Cuts the Lead in Race for YouTube Crown
    Users Wild as Flamethrower-Wielding Musk Wants PewDiePie Collab on 'Meme Review'
    YouTuber PewDiePie Cracks Jokes Amid Tight Race for Subscribers Against T-Series
    UKIP Calls to Back Top YouTuber PewDiePie in Move Against Pending EU 'Meme Ban'
    PewDiePie Slams Soulja Boy Over Sony Gaming Console Ripoff
    Tags:
    YouTube channel, ad, Youtube, stunt, subscribers, Super Bowl, PewDiePie, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse