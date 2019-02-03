PewDiePie vs. T-Series: Indian Channel Cuts the Lead in Race for YouTube Crown

Swedish vlogger PewDiePie's channel faced a serious challenge from an Indian rival last year, and fans are doing whatever they can for Pewds to remain the world's most-subscribed YouTuber.

A bruising fight for YouTube supremacy has gained momentum, with T-Series becoming the platform's most-viewed channel.

As of February 3, T-Series, one of India's biggest record labels and movie studios, has racked up 60.7 billion views, far outshining PewDiePie's 20.2 billion.

The world's highest-paid YouTuber, Pewds (real name: Felix Kjellberg) may have lost the battle, but the war is still in full swing. He still has some 76,000 more subscribers than T-Series, but analysts say he will eventually lose his crown as the king of YouTube in this uneven fight.

This could happen as early as January, but YouTube's recent removal of spam accounts has played into the hands of the Swedish vlogger. He said that as a result of the purge, he lost only 40,000 subscribers, while T-Series reportedly had 200,000 "casualties".

Kjellberg's legion of fans is nevertheless willing to not let him give up that easily, with some of them going to considerable lengths: Mr. Beast, an American YouTuber with 13 million subscribers, hired every billboard in his hometown to promote PewDiePie, while some other fanboys played "B*tch Lasagna", his diss track roasting T-Series, at dance clubs.

A bunch of tech-savvy fans have hacked thousands of media-streaming devices, such as Google Chromecasts, to make users' computers, smartphones and TVs to play a video encouraging them to subscribe to his channel.

Statistics reveal that a whopping 13 million people joined the Swede's YouTube channel between September and December as part of the campaign to keep him on the throne, with over 6 million subscribing in December alone — notably a 700-percent boost in growth since September.