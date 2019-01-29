Users Wild as Flamethrower-Wielding Musk Wants PewDiePie Collab on 'Meme Review'

Elon Musk, who has himself become an inexhaustible source of some of the finest memes over the past few years, may be joining a “meme-killing” YouTube show.

The Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO dropped an epic photo-tweet in which “Boring” flamethrower-wielding Elon Musk is pictured in what seems to be a spaceship hangar, with the caption “Host meme review?” in an apparent reference to PewDiePie’s Meme Review on YouTube.

Host meme review? pic.twitter.com/k2SFtIUh1k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 27 January 2019

Unsurprisingly, Twitter fans were buzzing over a potential collaboration between Musk and PewDiePie on YouTube’s favourite show:

What a time to be alive! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) 28 January 2019

YES!!!!! — Pelo (@_SrPelo_) 27 January 2019

2019 off to a fantastic start — Destiny 2 (@MoreConsole) 28 January 2019

Among the most outstanding replies to the multi-CEO’s were tweets by prominent YouTuber Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson, who hilariously “triple-dog-dared” Musk to accept the challenge and host the show.

I triple dog dare you to host meme review. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) 27 January 2019

But it’s PewDiePie’s bombshell response that has undoubtedly blown fans away:

✋🤠🤚 dont shoot



please host 🙏



we need this! https://t.co/6l66JTw7Vq — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 27 January 2019

While it remains to be seen whether the show will actually happen, netizens have generated a bulk of memes:

I made this in light of news that Elon Musk will probably host meme review. Feel free to use to show your love ones 😍 pic.twitter.com/N2OadkwcGN — Daniel Berry (@DanielBerry_YT) 28 January 2019

For the upcoming meme review @elonmusk and @pewdiepie



Slaved over a hot Save Image button and found this one just for you two, UwU pic.twitter.com/OwFHYj32EU — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) 28 January 2019

The tech icon has developed a reputation for eccentric behaviour: last September, Musk smoked marijuana while being interview by American comedian Joe Rogan.