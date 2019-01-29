Users Wild as Flamethrower-Wielding Musk Wants PewDiePie Collab on 'Meme Review'

The Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO dropped an epic photo-tweet in which “Boring” flamethrower-wielding Elon Musk is pictured in what seems to be a spaceship hangar, with the caption “Host meme review?” in an apparent reference to PewDiePie’s Meme Review on YouTube.
READ MORE: YouTuber PewDiePie Cracks Jokes Amid Tight Race for Subscribers Against T-Series
Host meme review? pic.twitter.com/k2SFtIUh1k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 27 January 2019
Unsurprisingly, Twitter fans were buzzing over a potential collaboration between Musk and PewDiePie on YouTube’s favourite show:
What a time to be alive!— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) 28 January 2019
YES!!!!!— Pelo (@_SrPelo_) 27 January 2019
2019 off to a fantastic start— Destiny 2 (@MoreConsole) 28 January 2019
@MJawad789 pic.twitter.com/NYkuUt3WGv— Ummad Tariq (@Ummad_Tariq01) 27 January 2019
Among the most outstanding replies to the multi-CEO’s were tweets by prominent YouTuber Jimmy “Mr Beast” Donaldson, who hilariously “triple-dog-dared” Musk to accept the challenge and host the show.
I triple dog dare you to host meme review.— MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) 27 January 2019
But it’s PewDiePie’s bombshell response that has undoubtedly blown fans away:
✋🤠🤚 dont shoot— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 27 January 2019
please host 🙏
we need this! https://t.co/6l66JTw7Vq
While it remains to be seen whether the show will actually happen, netizens have generated a bulk of memes:
I made this in light of news that Elon Musk will probably host meme review. Feel free to use to show your love ones 😍 pic.twitter.com/N2OadkwcGN— Daniel Berry (@DanielBerry_YT) 28 January 2019
Host meme review? @BillGates pic.twitter.com/frbDv5ID4B— Party In Backyard (@PartyInBackyard) 28 January 2019
For the upcoming meme review @elonmusk and @pewdiepie— Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) 28 January 2019
Slaved over a hot Save Image button and found this one just for you two, UwU pic.twitter.com/OwFHYj32EU
The tech icon has developed a reputation for eccentric behaviour: last September, Musk smoked marijuana while being interview by American comedian Joe Rogan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)