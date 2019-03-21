Register
09:20 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Actress MONALISA on Instagram

    T-Series Topples PewDiePie After Indian Actress Monalisa’s Call to Subscribe

    © Blogger photo. @aslimonalisa
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The vlogger from Sweden, who ruled YouTube for six years holding the status of most subscribed channel, was challenged almost a year ago by the Indian label T-Series. The two have been running neck-and-neck since then with both contenders seeking all the support that they can get.

    The Indian music label has left PewDiePie behind after Bhojpuri actress Monalisa put in a strong word for T-Series in their battle with PewDiePie. By the time of publication, the gap between them had grown to almost 7,000 subscribers.

    The woman, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has urged her almost 1.7-million-strong following on Instagram to subscribe to the Indian record and movie label with a short video address. 

    “It’s so exciting to know that T-Series is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Congratulations T-Series – let’s all subscribe to ensure Bharat wins YouTube”, she said.

    The clip prompted a battle in comments as some commenters rushed to share their love for the actress, while others tried to urge fellow netizens to side with PewDiePie.

     “No thank you, subscribe to Pewdiepie”, one commenter posted.

    “You f***ing wish they could beat pewdiepie”, another wrote.

    While some users accused the actress of being paid for the promotion, others took the time to lambast the Indian channel.

    “They should be embarrassed they can’t beat an independent creator from Sweden. Pewdiepie sits in front of a camera and just says anything and is still beating this weird Indian guy who has spent billions of pounds trying to claim number 1 spot”, a netizen wrote.

    With her call to subscribe, Monalisa, known for her roles in Bollywood and participation in the Indian-made reality TV show Bigg Boss, has joined a whole team of Indian celebrities, including musician Adnan Sami and actor Anil Kapoor, who supported T-series and its chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar in their mission to overthrow the YouTube king of 6 years, Pewds, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg. 

    READ MORE: PewDiePie Under Fire Over 'Pakistan on Our Side' Remark Amid T-Series Battle

    PewDiePie has been involved in a battle with T-Series for the status of the most subscribed YouTube channel for 11 months. Pewds has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a massive surge in its follower base last year due to India’s emerging online presence. The rivals are running neck-and-neck in the Great Subscriber War. Pewds has lost his number-one status on a number of occasions but managed to return as the number one YouTuber, but was able to hold the lead now with a gap of about 1,000 subscribers between him and T-series before it.

    To retain the status, the Swede has gone to extraordinary lengths. For instance, he unfollowed everyone on Twitter, except BTS, a K-pop boy band to win the support of its multimillion fandom around the globe, made controversial remarks on the conflict between Pakistan and India in Pew News that even made him pull the segment from the clip. 

    Related:

    BTS Fans Wild as PewDiePie Unfollows Everyone on Twitter Except K-Pop Boy Band
    Swastikas, 'PewDiePie' Sprayed on UK School After NZ Gunman Name-Drops YouTuber
    PewDiePie 'Sickened' by NZ Shooter Uttering His Name Ahead of Mosque Rampage
    T-Series Slapped With Legal Notice Over Stolen Story Amid Battle With PewDiePie
    PewDiePie Wins Hearts as He Reacts to Indians' Take on War Against T-Series
    Tags:
    social media, subscribers, video, Instagram, YouTube, PewDiePie, India, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse