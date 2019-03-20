BTS Fans Wild as PewDiePie Unfollows Everyone on Twitter Except K-Pop Boy Band

For the past few months, the whole world has been glued to the life-and-death battle between the king of YouTube, PewDiePie, and T-Series, one of India's biggest record labels and movie studios, for the title of the most subscribed channel.

Desperate times call for desperate measures: the world's most popular vlogger, PewDiePie, has gone to extraordinary lengths to retain his title of being YouTube's most subscribed to account for over six years and unfollowed everyone on Twitter, except BTS, a K-pop boy band.

READ MORE: Swastikas, 'PewDiePie' Sprayed on UK School After NZ Gunman Name-Drops YouTuber

In a desperate attempt to woo some of the South Korean band's loyal fans, Pewds, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has changed his Twitter bio to "#1 BTS Stan Account" and tweeted out three pics of one of the seven members of the group, Jimin:

please just look at jimins little dimple pic.twitter.com/CUYrHAhz0j — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 18 марта 2019 г.

Showing that his stunt is not a joke, the Swedish YouTuber directly appealed to the BTS ARMY — the fandom name for the band — wishing them a good morning in Korean:

좋은 아침 군대 Ｏ(≧▽≦)Ｏ — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 19 марта 2019 г.

아미*, miss clicked — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 19 марта 2019 г.

Not surprisingly, Pewds' sophisticated move to embrace his inner ARMY couldn't go unnoticed on social media, driving the BTS fandom wild:

I expect every army on this planet to subscribe to @pewdiepie after what he posted about jiminies dimples and changing his bio to this pic.twitter.com/zYz3o7uSZQ — moonie (@hoeforhobii) 19 марта 2019 г.

i'm not following him before, but now that he put @BTS_twt in his bio I didn’t hesitate to follow him ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ also i watched his reactions to bts beforeeee so yeaaah.Welcome to the fandom i guess? @pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/zgfyQX5bQN — •• 𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓴 𝓳𝓲𝓶𝓲𝓷 •• (@bangooftan) 20 марта 2019 г.

8th member of bts revealed as Felix 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xoHX1YYJZF — STREAM DNA THOTS🧬💜 (@dalia_raju) 19 марта 2019 г.

I just realized that this could end up with BTS hosting Meme Review — Amanda💛 (@OriaHema) 19 марта 2019 г.

Hey army subscribe we need your help pic.twitter.com/JzduNamhYg — Aysha (@Aysha_0_o) 18 марта 2019 г.

Some of y’all: PeWdIEPiE iS uSiNg BTS fOr ClOuT!

Pewdiepie in 2017: pic.twitter.com/GLcqgXCfM1 — Dani: MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona is coming 💜 (@ddaengifyuagree) 19 марта 2019 г.

All the armys who think that pewdiepie just discovered bts you wrong and you don't know him very well. His bias is g dragon and rm. He is a army since 2015 when bts was not famous like today. So all the new armys from 2016 2017 2018 2019 you guys can't say anything pic.twitter.com/oEpO9oGfNs — El CALIF (@RoiSinBad) 18 марта 2019 г.

PewDiePie has been involved in an 11-month-long battle with T-Series for the status of the most subscribed YouTube channel. Pewds has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a massive surge in its follower base last year due to India’s emerging online presence.

READ MORE: T-Series Slapped With Legal Notice Over Stolen Story Amid Battle With PewDiePie

After briefly losing the spot to T-Series, Pewds returned as the number one YouTuber, although the rivals are running neck-and-neck in the Great Subscriber War:

Just this week, the Swede thanked his subscribers for all of their support during this crucial time as a YouTuber: