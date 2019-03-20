Register
    PewDiePie signs copies of his new book This Book Loves You at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 29, 2015 in New York City

    BTS Fans Wild as PewDiePie Unfollows Everyone on Twitter Except K-Pop Boy Band

    © AFP 2018 / Getty Images North America / John Lamparski
    For the past few months, the whole world has been glued to the life-and-death battle between the king of YouTube, PewDiePie, and T-Series, one of India's biggest record labels and movie studios, for the title of the most subscribed channel.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures: the world's most popular vlogger, PewDiePie, has gone to extraordinary lengths to retain his title of being YouTube's most subscribed to account for over six years and unfollowed everyone on Twitter, except BTS, a K-pop boy band.

    READ MORE: Swastikas, 'PewDiePie' Sprayed on UK School After NZ Gunman Name-Drops YouTuber

    In a desperate attempt to woo some of the South Korean band's loyal fans, Pewds, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has changed his Twitter bio to "#1 BTS Stan Account" and tweeted out three pics of one of the seven members of the group, Jimin:

    Showing that his stunt is not a joke, the Swedish YouTuber directly appealed to the BTS ARMY — the fandom name for the band — wishing them a good morning in Korean:

    Not surprisingly, Pewds' sophisticated move to embrace his inner ARMY couldn't go unnoticed on social media, driving the BTS fandom wild:

    PewDiePie has been involved in an 11-month-long battle with T-Series for the status of the most subscribed YouTube channel. Pewds has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, while T-Series saw a massive surge in its follower base last year due to India’s emerging online presence.

    READ MORE: T-Series Slapped With Legal Notice Over Stolen Story Amid Battle With PewDiePie

    After briefly losing the spot to T-Series, Pewds returned as the number one YouTuber, although the rivals are running neck-and-neck in the Great Subscriber War:

    Just this week, the Swede thanked his subscribers for all of their support during this crucial time as a YouTuber:

