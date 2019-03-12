T-Series Slapped With Legal Notice Over Stolen Story Amid Battle With PewDiePie

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian production house T-Series, which has been in the news recently for its neck and neck fight with YouTube channel PewDiePie, is embroiled in a new controversy, and this time it involves an upcoming project that according to scriptwriter Amitabh Prashar, was his original idea.
Acclaimed scriptwriter Amitabh Parashar has slapped a legal notice on T-Series for stealing his story based on the world of "sex doctors" found on the streets of India for its upcoming film likely to be titled "Khandaani Shafakhana," says a media report.
Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has rubbished the allegations.
"It's totally false as what film we are making is totally different. No similarity at all. I don't know how and why, without knowing our film, he is claiming that", Kumar told PTI.
