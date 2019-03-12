T-Series Slapped With Legal Notice Over Stolen Story Amid Battle With PewDiePie

Journalist turned film writer Amitabh Parashar has claimed that he had scripted a story based on the world of “sex doctors” in India which T-Series decided to make into a film without his knowledge.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian production house T-Series, which has been in the news recently for its neck and neck fight with YouTube channel PewDiePie, is embroiled in a new controversy, and this time it involves an upcoming project that according to scriptwriter Amitabh Prashar, was his original idea.

Acclaimed scriptwriter Amitabh Parashar has slapped a legal notice on T-Series for stealing his story based on the world of "sex doctors" found on the streets of India for its upcoming film likely to be titled "Khandaani Shafakhana," says a media report.

Winner of a prestigious National Award for Films, Amithabh Parashar claims the said script has already been registered under his name with the Screen Writer's Association, Mumbai. He has claimed in his complaint that he was asked by T-Series to send a soft copy of the script via email, which he did, and that the email was even acknowledged. But, he got to know only from the newspapers that T-series was filming the story.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has rubbished the allegations.

"It's totally false as what film we are making is totally different. No similarity at all. I don't know how and why, without knowing our film, he is claiming that", Kumar told PTI.