Register
15:24 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie signs copies of his new book This Book Loves You at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 29, 2015 in New York City

    PewDiePie Under Fire Over 'Pakistan on Our Side' Remark Amid T-Series Battle

    © AFP 2018 / John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The comment appeared to have hit a raw nerve with much of PewDiePie’s initial fan base, with many claiming that despite the matter being centred solely around T-Series’ business with Pakistani musicians, it touches upon much more sensitive issues.

    YouTube king Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, has met with a barrage of criticism for his comments on the conflict between Pakistan and India in a recent issue of Pew News, which even made him pull the segment from the clip.

    In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, Felix PewDiePie Kjellberg's arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Ender's Game at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    PewDiePie Wins Hearts With Funny Reactions to Indians' Take on Top YouTuber's War Against T-Series

    “Basically what happened was that after the Pulwama terror attack, T-Series removed Pakistani singers’ songs”, PewDiePie stated, commenting further:

    “India blamed Pakistan for the attack, but Pakistan condemned the attack and denied any connection to it… But the most important thing out of all of this, is that the Pakistanis are on our side. Pakistan is on our side, T-Series. You’ll regret making this enemy”, PewDiePie warned, causing a storm of reactions.

    The clip, which was then updated and edited, sported a small group of Pakistani musicians and youngsters campaigning in the streets with posters calling to unsubscribe T-Series, which reportedly discriminated against Pakistani music.

    PewDiePie took to Twitter later to clarify his stance, saying he edited the last bit of his Pew News update and affirming that he “didn’t mean anything in a bigger sense of what goes on between India and Pakistan” but focused on T-Series and Pakistani artists’ representation on the Indian studio label.

    In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, Felix PewDiePie Kjellberg's arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Ender's Game at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    T-Series Slapped With Legal Notice Over Stolen Story Amid Battle With PewDiePie

    The derogatory comments, however, continued to come in, with users noting that jokes about the two countries’ bilateral relations are completely out of place:

    “Are u retarded? Two countries on brink of war and you try to take sides by critising T series for banning artists”, one netizen claimed, closely followed by others:

    Some, however, don't think Pewds' comments are critical and should be taken that seriously:

    PewDiePie’s remarks seem to have indeed created a certain effect, with Pewds sitting just the other day at over 100,000 subscribers above his Indian rival. Yet, now, in wake of the backlash over the Swedish vlogger’s acrid comments, the sub gap is a little over 9,000.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a climax in late February, when the Indian Air Force carried out an air raid against an alleged Jaish-e Mohammad training camp in the Pakistani part of Kashmir. The attack was conducted in retaliation for a suicide bomb attack on a convoy with Indian security forces that killed some 40 troops.


    Related:

    'Subscribe to PewDiePie': YouTube King's Name Used to Deface WWII Monument
    YouTube War Heats Up With T-Series Calling for Help in Bid to Beat PewDiePie
    PewDiePie Mocks 'Desperate’ Bid of Bollywood’s T-Series to Win Subscriber War
    PewDiePie's 'Last Trick Up His Sleeve' to Beat T-Series Leaves Fans Guessing
    Tags:
    feud, subscribers, social media, race, YouTube, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse