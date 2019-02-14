'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Apologises After Fans Break Crowdfunding Site

The UK actress who plays “Breaker of Chains” Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones might now qualify for a breaker title of her own. Her video promising an exclusive pass to the premiere of the last season of GoT in exchange for a donation lead to the collapse of Omaze platform.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has apologised to “the throne, her dragons, Westeros, Omaze” after the crowdfunding website broke following her call to donate and take part in a drawing promising its winners the opportunity to join the star on the red carpet for the “last Game of Thrones premiere ever”.

It all began with Clarke’s post on Instagram of a tempting offer to “get the spoilers before anyone else, “feel like a khalessi/khal for the night” and “bending the knee” to the Mother of Dragons for supporting the good cause of “helping young adults recover from the impact of major medical trauma” with a donation on Omaze.

The prize was so good that fans apparently broke the donation website, according to Clarke, who posted the mind-blowing update several hours after the initial address.

She admitted that she was blown away by the reaction to her video and thanked her followers, adopting the name of “breaker of chains and websites”, and assured them that the platform was “back up and running smoothly”, calling on them to donate.

Game of Thrones returns in April, and unlike previous seasons, the eighth and final season will be just six episodes long. In January, HBO dropped a bombshell teaser for the network's arguably most successful show making fans scream over a sneak peek at season 8’s epic first meeting between two queens: Lady of Winterfell Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, and the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the ancestral home of House Stark in the North.