Twitterverse Shatters as Game of Thrones Teaser Unveils Major Plot Twist

The chilling winds of Westeros have brought some exciting news: HBO has just dropped a bombshell teaser for the network's arguably most successful show - Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones fans are literally screaming as a sneak peak at season 8 shows an epic first meeting between two queens: Lady of Winterfell Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, and the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the ancestral home of House Stark in the North.

Khaleesi, accompanied by Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), approaches Sansa, who hands over the reigns to her.

"Winterfell is yours, your grace", Sansa says discreetly.

"WINTERFELL IS YOURS, YOUR GRACE" — SANSA TO QUEEN DAENERYS pic.twitter.com/DtumBELUuq — mich (@natsdany) 7 января 2019 г.

Since HBO aired the clip during Sunday night's 76th Golden Globe awards, social media users have gone wild over the dramatic encounter:

Jon and Dany walks up to Sansa.



Sansa: "Winterfell is yours your grace."



*Sansa secretly judges Dany.*



Dany nods in response.



I'm feeling the tension already!!! Start the intro theme 😁 pic.twitter.com/taBJibPSTu — Arthur me Boi (@ArthurTBMorgan) 7 января 2019 г.

“WINTERFELL IS YOURS, YOUR GRACE” SANSA TO DAENERYS I CAN FEEL THE TENSION HERE??? https://t.co/xaBgHDDnBl — Janene Denila (@wanderfoolgirl) 7 января 2019 г.

#TeamSansa

Daney is like the new wife in a movie who tries to steal the family business from her husband's family pic.twitter.com/4S1djEKttb — Matthew (@mattbo_0) 7 января 2019 г.

Sansa and Daenerys OMFG! pic.twitter.com/B2QhLlQ5r4 — Claudia Torres Yagami 🌙🎊🍾 (@Claudia16947306) 7 января 2019 г.

Sansa, before saying "Winterfell is yours, your Grace " —-- pic.twitter.com/MFVopJfmyu — Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) 7 января 2019 г.

Many appear to have a heavy inkling that Sansa is not eager to hand over Winterfell to Daenerys's control:

Sansa to Jon when he brings Daenerys to Winterfell pic.twitter.com/EhKnOtTEhE — Walid (@walidESPN) 7 января 2019 г.

sansa when daenerys arrives in winterfell pic.twitter.com/NbfDSh8SYa — kinsey (@softkastle) 7 января 2019 г.

sansa greeting daenerys and telling her she pledges the north to her pic.twitter.com/4nee7Ljeb4 — lucie (@ivcryskin) 7 января 2019 г.

This is how Sansa handed over Winterfell to Danaerys in that new lil commercial 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MPhtAGNF8g — Jazmine McCree (@j_jeanette14) 7 января 2019 г.

Some have suggested that Sansa has a plan and will never surrender her home to the platinum-haired foreigner:

Game of Thrones returns in April, and unlike previous seasons, the eighth and final season will be six episodes long.