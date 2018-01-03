British Royal Mail Releases Postage Stamps With 'Game of Thrones' Characters

Fans of the iconic TV show can now use the stamps to send their personal correspondence across the UK.

British Mail Royal Mail has invited its customers to send their personal letters and bills using its new postage stamps that feature the main characters of the popular TV series, media reported.

The 15 postage stamps with the images of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark and others will be available in all Royal Mail offices.

Since these are first-class stamps, the mail service has promised very fastest deliveries, as if by a dragon.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones Pirated Over Billion Times in 2017

The sales will start on January 30. The stamps can be used to send correspondence only within the UK, but residents of the United States and other countries can order stamps to keep them as collectibles.

Game of Thrones has been phenomenally popular in the US, Britain and many other non-English-speaking countries, where it has been shown, either with dubbing or subtitles.

The eighth season of the TV show will be released in 2019.