Game of Thrones "Mother of Dragons" Emilia Clarke Reveals Her Brexit Escape

Emilia Clarke might have effortlessly marched from raging flames in the TV hit “Games of Thrones”, but apparently needed a booze binge to live through the political turmoil in the UK, struggling to work out the divorce deal from the EU.

British actress Emilia Clarke, best-known as Daenerys Stormborn on the HBO show “Games of Thrones”, has sent her Instagram following into meltdown with a selfie featuring her Last Christmas co-stars, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding, director Paul Feig and Oscar-winning Emma Thompson. The picture shows the 32-year-old “Terminator Genisys” star and her fellow actors, seemingly enjoying themselves and raising cocktail glasses, while the caption referred to knocking back martinis as “a momentary Brexit distraction”.

The picture with these stars and the poignant caption has garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments, admiring the star’s wit and vigour.

“We are not worthy of your wit”, one of the commenters wrote, while another resorted to a simple “Khaleeeeeseeee” with heart emojis.

Others praised her Agent 007 choice of drinks.

There were those who really related to the Brexit comment and chose to share their worries.

“Haha. I’d take Brexit over Trump!” a netizen posted in the comments.

The references to Clarke’s role in the GoT series with its 8th and final season set to be released in April 2019, were inevitable. Some suggested that this photo looks like the hit show ending, while others begged Clarke to spill something about the long-awaited finale.

“Mother of dragons, I need to know who will sit the iron throne!” one desperate user commented.

Strangely enough, the glasses, the stars raised, seemed to have stolen the show as many shared their delight over the glassware rather than the bunch of actors.