Register
16:18 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Game of Thrones

    Game of Thrones Fans Claim Theory Confirmed as Trailer Hints at Starks' Fate

    © YouTube/GameofThrones
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Winter is almost here: HBO has just dropped a mind-blowing 90-second-long Game of Thrones season 8 teaser, which is giving fandom the creeps.

    The first full Game of Throne teaser focuses on House Stark and shows Jon Snow, Sansa, and Arya – all making their way through the crypts under their family home in Winterfell.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones Actress Drops Huge Hint on Season 8 Premiere Date

    Then Jon is seen walking past the statue of his biological mother, Lyanna Stark, who says “You have to protect him”. This line is from the season 6 finale, when Lyanna made her brother Ned vow to take care of her and Rhaegar Targaryen’s son – Jon.

    The goosebump-worthy teaser then shows Sansa approaching her late mother Catelyn’s statue:

    “All this horror that has come to my family… it’s all because I couldn’t love a motherless child”, Catelyn’s voiceover is heard in a reference to season 3.

    The camera further cuts to Arya, who walks down the hallway, and then shows Jon passing Ned’s statue.

    “You are a Stark. You might not have my name, but you have my blood”, Ned says in season 1.

    The siblings eventually reunite at the crypt’s end and come face-to-face with three tombstone statues… of themselves – not the best plot twist for those hoping for a happy ending.

    Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones
    © AP Photo / HBO, Keith Bernstein, File
    Twitterverse Shatters as Game of Thrones Teaser Unveils Major Plot Twist
    In the final seconds of the grimmest teaser so far, frost descends, extinguishing the torch in Jon’s hand, which gives an inkling of an icy fate beneath Winterfell. Jon and Arya are seen simultaneously pulling out their swords and showing that they are ready to fight against the White Walkers.

    Unsurprisingly, fans of the show have been analysing – maybe even overanalysing – the clip to find any hints as to how the event will unfold.

    A vast number of viewers have suggested that the statues mean that the three siblings will meet their mortal end, although they assumed that Jon looked old, while his sisters were seemingly the same age they are now:

    Even though the footage is quite dramatic, and fans are obviously not in the mood for jokes, one netizen couldn’t help but poke fun at the statues:

    Many have noticed that while the troika was shown in the footage, their brother Bran was not there with them. Some pointed to the long-standing theory that Bran is the Night King – the warlord of the White Walkers.

    One Twitterian tried to explain that Bran had similar facial features with the Night King:

    The lion’s share of social media users are overwhelmingly excited at the trailer and are longing for the season’s premiere to find out how the show is going to end:

    HBO and Time Warner Cable open Game Of Thrones exhibition on Wednesday March 27, 2013 in New York.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Netizens Claim Game of Thrones Dragons May Not Be Dragons at All
    The wildly popular theory that Bran is the Night King has been the making rounds on the internet since 2017.

    There have been several occasions where the leader of the Army of the Dead appeared to know what was going to happen before it actually did, and Bran’s abilities as the Three-Eyed Raven would explain how the Night King can predict the outcome of certain events.

    The eighth and final season of HBO’s biggest hit, Game of Thrones, will premiere on 14 April.

    Related:

    Twitterverse Shatters as Game of Thrones Teaser Unveils Major Plot Twist
    Netizens Claim Game of Thrones Dragons May Not Be Dragons at All
    Game of Thrones Star Rumored to Replace Daniel Craig as Next James Bond
    ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Named 2018 ‘World’s Strongest Man’ (PHOTO, VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    statue, king, show, death, video, trailer, theory, Game of Thrones, HBO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok