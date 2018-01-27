Register
23:00 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (L), Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington of HBO's Game of Thrones pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California US, September 18, 2016.

    Game of Thrones Actress Drops Huge Hint on Season 8 Premiere Date

    © Photo: Mario Anzuoni
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The epic fantasy series has millions of fans waiting impatiently for more details about the eighth and final season and now Maisie Williams has dropped a bombshell.

    In an interview with Metro, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, said that the first episode of the final season will air in April 2019.

    She said, "We air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

    Snowvillage and HBO Nordic created the world's snow hotel in the middle of the game of Thrones
    © Photo: HBO Nordic
    Epic Fantasy Retreat: 'Game of Thrones' Themed Ice Hotel in Finland Welcomes Fans (PHOTOS)
    Williams, 20, has been a part of the show since the very first season, first appearing at the age of 12.

    Although fans knew that the eighth season is due to air only in 2019, when exactly had not previously been revealed.

    According to Williams’ revelation, it seems that the show will return to its usual spring release after the last season of Game of Thrones premiered in summer.

    Earlier, HBO programmer Casey Bloys explained why there is such a long delay until the next season and said it has to do with the writing process.

    “They [show runners David Beniof and D.B Weis] take the time they need to do the show at its highest level of quality," Casey told Entertainment Weekly.

    The last season of Game of Thrones will have six episodes of varying lengths.

    Related:

    Game of Thrones Star Harington Hits Up Charity Bash After Drunken Row
    'Now My Wait Begins': No Game of Thrones Until 2019, Netizens Nuts Over News
    The Game of Thrones Ice Wall Appears on Russia-China Border (VIDEO)
    Game of Thrones Pirated Over Billion Times in 2017
    Khal Drogo Was Left Cussing After Lowdown on Game of Thrones Final Season
    Tags:
    television, premiere, interview, actor, Game of Thrones, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok