21:22 GMT +323 January 2019
    Adrienne Koleszar

    Germany's 'Hottest Cop' Announces She Is Single, Hints at Break From 'Net'

    After dropping a bombshell by saying that she had decided to swap bikinis for a police uniform, policewoman-turned-fitness babe Adrienne Koleszar from Germany has thrilled fans with another life-changing announcement.

    Policewoman Adrienne Koleszar from Dresden has told her almost 700K-strong Instagram following that she and her boyfriend of ten years, whom she refers to as S., have apparently parted. The woman, dubbed the world’s hottest cop by British tabloids for her racy social media posts, made an announcement about her love story ending with a photo of them holding hands and a melodramatic, yet cryptic message.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Déjà-vu. „Was du liebst, lass frei. Und ich lass dich frei. Und ich fliege.“ #kapstadt 18.12.2018 Keine Antworten, viele Fragen. Aber HEUTE! Du in der Öffentlichkeit. In einer Welt, die du so niemals wolltest. Aber ich wollte es. Unbedingt. Um jeden Preis. Egoismus, purer Egoismus. Und Schutz. Schutz vorm Leben, Schutz vor Menschen, Schutz vor falschen Entscheidungen, Schutz vor mir selbst. Du warst mein Schutz. IMMER. Und du bist für mich unendlich viel mehr als das. 10 Jahre, viel passiert, auf und ab, auf und ab. Du + ich. Nichts ist so wie es scheint. Und jetzt spreche ich es offen aus. Wir sind frei. Zwei Menschen. Neue Chance. Und doch für immer ♾. [Ich übersetze: S. + ich, wir sind getrennt. Schon lange. Irgendwie. Und doch nie. 1. April. Meine 2. Lebensentscheidung 2019. Nicht wir bauen. Ich ziehe aus. 70 Tage. Schwarz auf Weiß. So steht es geschrieben.] Und ich flieg. Ohne dich. Ohne Netz. Weil ich stark bin. Und mutig. Und doch wirst du immer da sein. Weil wir anders sind 👽. Auf das, was kommt. Auf die Liebe. Und den Respekt, den wir gegenseitig niemals verlieren dürfen. Eine Bitte! Keine Fragen, keine Antworten. Ich schweige.

    Публикация от Adrienne Koleszár (@adrienne_koleszar) 20 Янв 2019 в 2:49 PST

    READ MORE: Germany’s Hottest Policewoman Trades Uniform for Bikini (PHOTOS)

    “No answers, many questions. But today! You are in the public. In a world you never wanted to be like this. But I wanted it. Absolutely. At all costs. Egoism, pure selfishness”, she wrote.

    She also asked for no questions, saying that she was “silent”, but shared her optimistic stance, seemingly also hinting at a break from social media.

    “And I fly. Without you. Without netw. Because I am strong. And brave. And yet you will always be there. Because we are different. To what is coming. To love. And respect for each other which we must never lose”, she said.

    She also spoke about the break-up as her second life-changing decision in 2019. Right after New Year, she made a solemn announcement to her fans, whom she had previously treated to racy holiday and training snaps, that she was forced to trade her tight swimsuits for a dour uniform after being presented with an ultimatum at work.

     

    In July, she was granted a six-month leave of absence from police work in Dresden, Germany to invest more in her family and social media presence.
    Her time off expired on 1 January, and her boss told her that she would have to scale down her social media activities if she came back. Adrienne agreed, and said that she was looking forward to continuing her duties. She admitted that she would reduce her online activity to pre-leave levels, but would still maintain a presence on social media.
    photo, social media, police, fitness, model, Instagram, Dresden, Germany
