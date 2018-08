Germany’s Hottest Policewoman Trades Uniform for Bikini (PHOTOS)

Adrienne Koleszar, who became one of Germany’s most famous fitness babes with her hot beach and training pics, has announced her decision to take a leave of absence from police work in the German city of Dresden, to invest more time in her family and social media fans.

33-year-old blonde Adrienne Koleszar, who was proclaimed the hottest policewoman in Germany in the national press, has revealed her plans to put her police career on hold via social media.

For some time she has led two parallel careers, chasing wrongdoers in the German city of Dresden, and sharing her pics wearing bikinis and tight gym outfits as well as tips on fitness, sports and nutrition with more than half a million followers.

In July, however, she took half a year’s leave from her police job, and headed to Florida on vacation.

"During this time, I will not receive any compensation from the Free State of Saxony, live on my savings and on my social media activities," Koleszár said in a video to her followers on Instagram and YouTube.

The model hasn’t gone into further details about her contracts and career plans, saying "I do not have a master plan, I want to be creative and spend more time with my family."

According to the German tabloid Bild, Koleszar wanted to take a year leave, but the local policy doesn’t allow having more than 6 months off.

"The possibility of an application for a leave without compensation is available to any official. However, we could not afford to offer one year off; six months is a compromise — since we need every civil servant," the local police’s spokesman Thomas Geithner told the media.

This leaves the question open if the hottest German policewoman will re-join the force on January 1st of 2019.